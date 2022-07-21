https://sputniknews.com/20220721/definitely-a-possibility-denmark-voices-readiness-to-train-ukrainian-soldiers-on-its-soil-1097663471.html

'Definitely a Possibility': Denmark Voices Readiness to Train Ukrainian Soldiers on Its Soil

'Definitely a Possibility': Denmark Voices Readiness to Train Ukrainian Soldiers on Its Soil

By Kiev's own admission, in addition to wide-reaching arms assistance from across the Western world, Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training in the UK... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T14:04+0000

2022-07-21T14:04+0000

2022-07-21T14:04+0000

situation in ukraine

denmark

scandinavia

ukraine

military & intelligence

news

military training

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080715897_0:0:3016:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_299f51cdc490adc01e10e96a52f2d26b.jpg

Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov has said he wants the Nordic country to play a “decisive” role in training Ukrainian soldiers, adding that receiving Ukrainian troops on Danish soil is “definitely” a possibility.According to Bødskov, Copenhagen is in close dialogue with the UK about a British training project that involves thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. He also stressed that Denmark has previously been present in Ukraine and trained soldiers during British-led operation Orbital, which started in 2015.“So we have plenty of experience with the Ukrainian defense, their leadership and their soldiers,” he emphasized, stressing that Denmark has “decades of experience of its own.”According to Bødskov, Denmark can, among other things, contribute with training in leadership, relations with local communities, military structure and hierarchy.The Danish minister also admitted to attending a US-led coalition meeting in support of Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Bødskov, Western aid to Ukraine is now entering a “new phase,” given that the former Soviet republic, which had previously relied on Soviet or Russian-made arms, is now switching to NATO standards.These are weapons that the Ukrainian forces must be trained to use, and this is where Bødskov also sees Denmark playing a role.Denmark has been a keen supporter of arming Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Over the past months, Copenhagen has provided an ever-growing arsenal ranging from anti-tank systems to naval Harpoon missiles, which may theoretically also be used in a truck-mounted mode with a range of up to 240 kilometers.Earlier, Kiev admitted that apart from arms assistance from across the Western world, Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing military training in the UK, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, France, and Germany.Since the start of the operation, the Russian Armed Forces have been hitting Ukrainian military facilities, including those with foreign mercenaries, with high-precision weapons.

https://sputniknews.com/20220604/nato-school-who-and-what-was-taught-by-western-military-instructors-in-ukraine-1096009667.html

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, scandinavia, ukraine, military & intelligence, news, military training