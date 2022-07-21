International
Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Another Rejection as Real Madrid Refuses to Sign Man Utd Talisman
12:10 GMT 21.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Portugal and Czech Republic at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on June 9, 2022
Pawan Atri
Ronaldo has been linked with a potential move to numerous clubs after the Portugal wizard reportedly told Man United that he wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer. However, several top European outfits have already rejected offers to sign him in recent weeks, with the reigning Spanish champions being the latest to snub him.
In a major setback to Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes to exit Old Trafford, his former club Real Madrid has declined an offer to ink a deal with the wantaway Red Devils striker, Spanish outlet Marca reported.

Despite new United boss Erik ten Hag categorically stating that the 37-year-old football star is not for sale, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown no intention of a return to the club's pre-season training.

Ronaldo previously missed the former Premier League champions' pre-season tours to Thailand and Australia.

As per the publication, CR7 is still actively pushing for a move away from the North-West.

Several potential suitors, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Chelsea, have already dismissed offers from his agent Jorge Mendes for Ronaldo's services.

Real Madrid is the latest to join PSG, Bayern, and the Blues in refusing to sign Ronaldo.
The 14-time European champions are not inclined to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu at this stage because their attack appears settled with the likes of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior.

Other than Real, reports from Spain and Britain have also linked Ronaldo with their city rivals Atletico Madrid. But his whopping $600,000-a-week salary remains the biggest stumbling block to a potential deal.
