https://sputniknews.com/20220721/china-tops-eu-in-timely-completion-of-projects-in-africa-survey-shows-1097659335.html

China Tops EU in Timely Completion of Projects in Africa, Survey Shows

China Tops EU in Timely Completion of Projects in Africa, Survey Shows

Conducted online by a Kenya-based think tank, the survey relies on responses given in late 2021 from over 1,000 policymakers from 25 African countries. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T16:26+0000

2022-07-21T16:26+0000

2022-07-21T16:26+0000

china

africa

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097664949_0:105:3271:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_8e9b9a58d8466c93702b2d1c8e430aac.jpg

China leads over the EU in terms of decision-making and timely completion of projects in Africa, a survey by the Inter Region Economic Network (IREN), a Kenya-based think tank, shows.According to the survey, China was found to be better than European countries when it comes to construction projects - roads, dams, bridges, and railways, while Europe leads in the field of social standards, soft power exchanges, high-quality standards, and environmental awareness.Among the 17 criteria used in the questionnaire, the think tank also asked about interference in a country's internal affairs and the use of corruption. It turned out that Chinese companies - unlike European ones - barely meddle in the internal affairs of a country where they are working.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

china, africa, eu