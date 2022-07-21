International
China Tops EU in Timely Completion of Projects in Africa, Survey Shows
China Tops EU in Timely Completion of Projects in Africa, Survey Shows
Conducted online by a Kenya-based think tank, the survey relies on responses given in late 2021 from over 1,000 policymakers from 25 African countries.
China leads over the EU in terms of decision-making and timely completion of projects in Africa, a survey by the Inter Region Economic Network (IREN), a Kenya-based think tank, shows.According to the survey, China was found to be better than European countries when it comes to construction projects - roads, dams, bridges, and railways, while Europe leads in the field of social standards, soft power exchanges, high-quality standards, and environmental awareness.Among the 17 criteria used in the questionnaire, the think tank also asked about interference in a country's internal affairs and the use of corruption. It turned out that Chinese companies - unlike European ones - barely meddle in the internal affairs of a country where they are working.
China Tops EU in Timely Completion of Projects in Africa, Survey Shows

21.07.2022
Chinese workers stand outside Ivory Coast's newly inaugurated 60,000-seat Olympic stadium, built with the help of China, in Ebimpe, outside Abidjan, on October 3, 2020 ahead of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Chinese workers stand outside Ivory Coast's newly inaugurated 60,000-seat Olympic stadium, built with the help of China, in Ebimpe, outside Abidjan, on October 3, 2020 ahead of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISSOUF SANOGO
Conducted online by a Kenya-based think tank, the survey relies on responses given in late 2021 from over 1,000 policymakers from 25 African countries.
China leads over the EU in terms of decision-making and timely completion of projects in Africa, a survey by the Inter Region Economic Network (IREN), a Kenya-based think tank, shows.
According to the survey, China was found to be better than European countries when it comes to construction projects - roads, dams, bridges, and railways, while Europe leads in the field of social standards, soft power exchanges, high-quality standards, and environmental awareness.
Among the 17 criteria used in the questionnaire, the think tank also asked about interference in a country's internal affairs and the use of corruption. It turned out that Chinese companies - unlike European ones - barely meddle in the internal affairs of a country where they are working.
