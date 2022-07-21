https://sputniknews.com/20220721/black-washingtonians-continue-to-be-left-behind-by-city-government-1097634122.html

Black Washingtonians Continue to Be Left Behind by City Government

Black Washingtonians Continue to Be Left Behind by City Government

National Strike In Panama A Part of Regional Trend, Shared Values of Apartheid In The Jerusalem Declaration, Nicaragua Celebrates Liberation

Black Washingtonians Continue To Be Left Behind By City Government National Strike In Panama A Part of Regional Trend, Shared Values of Apartheid In The Jerusalem Declaration, Nicaragua Celebrates Liberation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker,educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the neoliberal exploitation behind the national strike in Panama, the historical attempts by the US to overthrow popular governments in Latin America, how this strike fits into the broader progressive trend in Latin America, and what the anti-imperialist movement in the US can learn from the movement in Panama and elsewhere.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Catron, US Coordinator of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network to discuss the “Jerusalem Declaration” signed by Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and what it means for the politics of the Middle East, the “shared values” that the document heralds and the real shared values of racism and war-mongering toward Palestinians and Iran, what motivates the misrepresentations of Palestinians in the US media, and how the movement in the US can support the struggle for Palestinian liberation.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista revolution over the Somoza dictatorship in Nicaragua, the advances made in poverty, education, and other areas by the Sandinista revolution since the overthrow of Somoza and neoliberalism, the misrepresentation of Nicaragua in the mainstream media, and why the threat of a good example in Nicaragua is dangerous for US interests in Latin America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City and Anthony Lorenzo Green, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner 7C04, representing the Deanwood Community to discuss the response to the monkeypox in Washington, DC and the health disparities that it has exposed between white and Black parts of the city, the rapid rate of gentrification in Washington, DC and the collaboration between city government and developers to push out the city’s native Black population out, and why the path to liberation will not come from the city government but instead from an organized movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

