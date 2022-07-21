https://sputniknews.com/20220721/bidens-anti-russia-campaign-fails-to-win-world-support-1097636799.html

Biden's Anti-Russia Campaign Fails to Win World Support

Biden's Anti-Russia Campaign Fails to Win World Support

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a myriad of guests to discuss topics domestic and international including an... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T08:15+0000

2022-07-21T08:15+0000

2022-07-21T08:15+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

brics

nato

saudi arabia

volodymyr zelensky

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097636651_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5825c020a4fb6fc8ee69cbc38d9ba6.jpg

Biden's Anti-Russia Campaign Fails to Win World Support On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by a myriad of guests to discuss topics domestic and international including an outdated constitution, BRICS, and the Ukrainian war.

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist/AuthorSteve Gill - CEO of Gill Media/AttorneyNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalistIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Daniel Lazare to discuss the outdated constitution, same-sex marriage being in danger in the supreme court, and the events of January 6th and how it has affected the government since.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila discuss the BRICS with the former Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the US Trade Representative, Steve Gill and what this means if Saudi Arabia and Turkey join.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic to discuss all things Ukraine including the war, the corruption, and how Volodymyr Zelenskyy was created and is holding up.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, brics, nato, saudi arabia, volodymyr zelensky, аудио, radio