Biden's Anti-Russia Campaign Fails to Win World Support
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist/Author
Steve Gill - CEO of Gill Media/Attorney
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalist
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Daniel Lazare to discuss the outdated constitution, same-sex marriage being in danger in the supreme court, and the events of January 6th and how it has affected the government since.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila discuss the BRICS with the former Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the US Trade Representative, Steve Gill and what this means if Saudi Arabia and Turkey join.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic to discuss all things Ukraine including the war, the corruption, and how Volodymyr Zelenskyy was created and is holding up.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist/Author
Steve Gill - CEO of Gill Media/Attorney
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalist
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Daniel Lazare to discuss the outdated constitution, same-sex marriage being in danger in the supreme court, and the events of January 6th and how it has affected the government since.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila discuss the BRICS with the former Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the US Trade Representative, Steve Gill and what this means if Saudi Arabia and Turkey join.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic to discuss all things Ukraine including the war, the corruption, and how Volodymyr Zelenskyy was created and is holding up.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik