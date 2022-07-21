https://sputniknews.com/20220721/australian-minister-remains-positive-about-reset-in-ties-with-china-touts-growing-bilateral-trade-1097655770.html

Australian Minister Remains 'Positive' About Reset in Ties With China, Touts Growing Bilateral Trade

Beijing has been critical of Australia's membership of US-led groupings such as the Quad dialogue and AUKUS, saying both are meant to counter China's growing...

Australian Trade Minister Don Farell on Thursday said that Canberra remained “positive” about improving overall relations with Beijing, as he revealed that he could meet Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in the coming weeks.The interviewer from the state-backed broadcaster referred to an editorial in the Global Times this week which was scathingly critical of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles over his visit last week to the US. During the trip, Marles said there was no partner “more important” for Australia than Washington.The Global Times labelled Marles among the “most aggressive actors against China” and remarked that he was no better than his “extremely anti-China” predecessor Peter Dutton, who in April called for “war preparations” against Beijing.The Global Times’ editorial was picked up by major Australian media organizations.However, the Australian trade minister recalled during his interview on Thursday that Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had a “very good meeting” with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Bali this month.Wong and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the meeting as the “first step” in stabilizing ties between the two nations, which have been at odds since former Australian PM Scott Morrison called for an international inquiry into the origins of the COVID pandemic.Morrison’s demands triggered an angry reaction from Beijing, which imposed tariffs on imports of Australian barley, wine, and coal. The ties hit another low after Australia unveiled the trilateral AUKUS arrangement with the US and UK last September.Then in April this year, a security agreement between Beijing and the Solomon Islands, which lies just a couple of thousand kilometers from the Australian coast, triggered security concerns in Canberra.Australia’s new Labor government, which came to power in May, has said that it wants good relations with all countries, including China. In fact, besides the foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali, the defense ministers of the two countries also met in Singapore in June, the first official contact between the top defense officials since 2020.Farrell revealed that even he had extended an “olive branch” to his Chinese counterpart so that the two sides could “sort out” important trade issues.“Obviously, we have got some important issues with China and there are some blockages in our trade relationship. Unfortunately, we've had to take some action with the World Trade Organization, particularly in relation to barley and wine,” the trade minister remarked.He expressed hope that the dispute could be resolved bilaterally, as he reiterated the Australian government’s previous demand that Beijing lift restrictions on imports from Australia.Australian Sales to China Continue to Grow, Says FarrellHighlighting the importance of good ties with Beijing, the Australian trade minister said that Canberra’s exports to China continue to grow despite some trade differences.China has remained Australia’s largest two-way trading partner for 13 consecutive years since 2009. In 2021, Australian exports to China reached $164.4 billion, an annual increase of 40 percent as compared to the previous year, as per official data.“We want a good relationship with China into the future. As I said, they're our largest trading partner. But there's a few hurdles along the way and I want to do my bit to make sure that we try and resolve those issues and get back to a normalized relationship,” he added.

