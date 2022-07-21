https://sputniknews.com/20220721/aoc-accuses-republicans-of-making-conspiracy-theories-of-everything-amid-fake-handcuffing-row-1097665394.html

AOC Accuses Republicans of 'Making Conspiracy Theories of Everything' Amid 'Fake Handcuffing' Row

While some social media users accused Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of gaslighting, one person joked that “AOC is a conspiracy theory” herself. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has continued to rebuke claims that she faked being handcuffed while being arrested at a pro-abortion demonstration outside the US Supreme Court building.In an Instagram* story video, in which she replied to a question related to the issue at hand, AOC argued that Republicans’ favorite hobby is “to make conspiracy theories out of everything” to distract people and keep them from talking about things that are “actually important.”As the video was shared on social media, however, some appeared rather amused by it, with one summarizing its contents with the following line: “Now AOC is saying that the fact that she was faking being handcuffed is a ‘conspiracy theory.’”“AOC is a conspiracy theory,” another netizen quipped.“She's lost the narrative and the ability to gas light. Glorious!” added a third, while several other social media users promptly accused Ocasio-Cortez of gaslighting.Earlier, when US Republican Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted that AOC’s actions during the arrest were a “performance,” Ocasio-Cortez responded that no “faking” took place and that “putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest.”*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

