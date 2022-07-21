Amazon Says Buying One Medical for $3.9Bln to 'Innovate' Healthcare

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/amazon-says-buying-one-medical-for-39bln-to-innovate-healthcare-1097673627.html

“We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years,” Amazon Health Services Senior Vice President Neil Lindsay said in a statement.One Medical is a membership-based service that offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. One Medical also works with more than 8,000 companies to provide health benefits to their employees.As of this March, One Medical had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets. The company’s revenue amounted to $254.1 million in the first quarter of this year, suffering losses of $90.9 million. Amazon said the losses would be amortized into the acquisition.The purchase will be one of Amazon's biggest in years, after its $13.7 billion buyout of Whole Foods in 2017 and $8.5 billion acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM earlier this year.Lindsay said Amazon was excited about the innovations it could bring to the process of individuals seeing a doctor and getting required medications.Amazon shares were up almost 1% at $123.59 by 1:45 p.m. ET (17:45 GMT) on the news of the acquisition of One Medical. The e-commerce giant said it will pay $18 for each share of One Medical.

