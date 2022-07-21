https://sputniknews.com/20220721/all-technical-difficulties-surrounding-supply-of-russian-gas-stem-from-western-restrictions-kremlin-1097649391.html

Kremlin Says Western Restrictions to Blame for Technical Problems With Russian Gas Deliveries

Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were resumed on Thursday morning following scheduled maintenance work. Last month, Russia's Gazprom cut... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

All technical problems related to the delivery of Russian gas to Europe are the result of various restrictions Western countries themselves have placed on Russian energy exports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has indicated."I suggest that you carefully reread the statement made by the [Russian] president in Tehran. He explained in great detail how many compressor stations there are, what kinds of problems have been recorded by Siemens - and in connection with this what kind of situation is taking place where it is impossible to build pressure up to 100 percent. These are technical reasons connected to the impossibility of proper technical maintenance," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.Peskov noted that Gazprom remains committed to fulfilling its obligations in full, and rejected claims made by Western officials and media about Russian "pressure or blackmail" of Europe in the energy sphere. "These are absolutely false statements and we categorically renounce them," he said.

2022

