World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Refuses to Defend His Title in 2023

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday confirmed that he will not defend his title against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2023.The world champion further added that he met the FIDE management in Madrid at the end of the Candidates Tournament, which was played to decide the challenger for the World Chess Championship 2023.The eight-player chess tournament was held at the Palacio de Santoña in Madrid, Spain, from June 16 to July 5.However, he reiterated that he is not retiring from the game.Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown in Dubai in December 2021 with a 7.5-3.5 victory against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.With Carlsen refusing to defend the World Chess Championship, Nepomniachtchi will face Candidates Tournament runner-up, China’s grandmaster Ding Liren, for the world title.Nepomiachtchi earned the right to play at the World Chess Championship after winning the Candidates Tournament.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Norway’s Magnus Carlsen has won five world chess championships, three world rapid chess championships, and five world blitz chess championships. He is currently at the No. 1 position in the FIDE world chess rankings.
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen
on Wednesday confirmed that he will not defend his title against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2023.
In the first episode of his podcast "The Magnus Effect," the world No.1 chess player said: “I am not motivated to play another match... I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. I don’t particularly like it, and although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that, I don’t have any inclination to play and I will simply not play the match.”
The world champion
further added that he met the FIDE management in Madrid at the end of the Candidates Tournament, which was played to decide the challenger for the World Chess Championship 2023.
The eight-player chess tournament was held at the Palacio de Santoña in Madrid, Spain, from June 16 to July 5.
Carlsen further said: “I’ve been thinking about this decision for a long time, more than a year and a half. I spoke with people from my team, with FIDE, with Ian. It’s very simple. I am not motivated to play another match.”
However, he reiterated that he is not retiring from the game.
Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown
in Dubai in December 2021 with a 7.5-3.5 victory against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.
With Carlsen refusing to defend the World Chess Championship, Nepomniachtchi will face Candidates Tournament runner-up, China’s grandmaster Ding Liren, for the world title.
Nepomiachtchi earned the right to play at the World Chess Championship after winning the Candidates Tournament.
