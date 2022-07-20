https://sputniknews.com/20220720/world-chess-champion-magnus-carlsen-refuses-to-defend-his-title-in-2023-1097620123.html

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Refuses to Defend His Title in 2023

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Refuses to Defend His Title in 2023

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday confirmed that he will not defend his title against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2023.The world champion further added that he met the FIDE management in Madrid at the end of the Candidates Tournament, which was played to decide the challenger for the World Chess Championship 2023.The eight-player chess tournament was held at the Palacio de Santoña in Madrid, Spain, from June 16 to July 5.However, he reiterated that he is not retiring from the game.Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown in Dubai in December 2021 with a 7.5-3.5 victory against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.With Carlsen refusing to defend the World Chess Championship, Nepomniachtchi will face Candidates Tournament runner-up, China’s grandmaster Ding Liren, for the world title.Nepomiachtchi earned the right to play at the World Chess Championship after winning the Candidates Tournament.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

