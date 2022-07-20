https://sputniknews.com/20220720/who-covid-cases-have-tripled-across-europe-as-hospitalizations-double-1097600952.html

WHO: COVID Cases Have Tripled Across Europe as Hospitalizations Double

Nearly eight in 10 Americans believe the world will not be rid of COVID-19 in our lifetime, according to the latest results of an Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

The European branch of the World Health Organization announced in a Tuesday memo that COVID-19 cases have tripled across the continent within the past six weeks, representing nearly half of all global infections.The 53 countries within the region in question have reported nearly 3 million new positive cases of COVID-19 last week, and are averaging around 3,000 related deaths each week.The growing number of hospitalizations once again threaten to disrupt an already strained health system in many European nations.Across the pond, it is clear that many Americans have begun to accept that COVID-19 may be here to stay – as evidenced by the public’s response to the latest variant and growing commonality of re-infections.The latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index returned that 46% of respondents said they personally had, or suspected they had, COVID at one point since the start of the pandemic.Additionally some 78% of respondents agreed with the statement: "We will never fully be rid of the coronavirus in my lifetime."The Axios/Ipsos poll was conducted between July 15 and July 18, and was based on the responses of a sample of 1,155 adults aged 18 or older.

