WATCH: Indian Woman Crosses Railway Just Seconds Before Train Arrives
WATCH: Indian Woman Crosses Railway Just Seconds Before Train Arrives
This is not the first time someone has ignored warnings of an approaching train in India. In 2019, Indian Railways even appointed personnel to counsel people... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
Hair-raising footage of a woman crossing a railway line moments before the arrival of a train on the adjacent track has been trending on social media.In the video, several commuters were seen disembarking from a train that didn't stop on a railway platform. As they were trying to cross the track, the person who was recording it warned them about a fast-approaching train, which triggered panic among members of a family, who began to throw their belongings to the other side of the railway track.Against this backdrop, a woman was seen crossing the track seconds before the train arrived on the other side.Netizens, however, weren't impressed with the whole episode and slammed the woman for her reckless behavior."This is a punishable offense," a user posted on Twitter."Idea no.56...... From the book of 1001 dumb ways to die," another tweeted."What a stupid bunch of people they are," a third claimed."What the hell is this? No value for life," a fourth asked.The location of where the incident took place remains unclear.
WATCH: Indian Woman Crosses Railway Just Seconds Before Train Arrives
This is not the first time someone has ignored warnings of an approaching train in India. In 2019, Indian Railways even appointed personnel to counsel people on safety norms at its stations and crossings, but some still risk their lives on a daily basis.
Hair-raising footage of a woman crossing a railway line moments before the arrival of a train on the adjacent track has been trending on social media.
In the video, several commuters were seen disembarking from a train that didn't stop on a railway platform. As they were trying to cross the track, the person who was recording it warned them about a fast-approaching train, which triggered panic among members of a family, who began to throw their belongings to the other side of the railway track.
Against this backdrop, a woman was seen crossing the track seconds before the train arrived on the other side.
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan posted the video on Twitter with a piece of seven-word advice to the passenger concerned. "Life is yours. The decision is yours," the translation from his caption written in Hindi reads.
Netizens, however, weren't impressed with the whole episode and slammed the woman for her reckless behavior.
"This is a punishable offense," a user posted on Twitter.
"Idea no.56...... From the book of 1001 dumb ways to die," another tweeted.
"What a stupid bunch of people they are," a third claimed.
"What the hell is this? No value for life," a fourth asked.
The location of where the incident took place remains unclear.