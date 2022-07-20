https://sputniknews.com/20220720/uzbek-president-lifts-state-of-emergency-in-karakalpakstan-region-effective-thursday-1097631982.html
Uzbek President Lifts State of Emergency in Karakalpakstan Region Effective Thursday
Uzbek President Lifts State of Emergency in Karakalpakstan Region Effective Thursday
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree lifting ahead of the planned deadline the state of emergency in the country's... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T18:33+0000
2022-07-20T18:33+0000
2022-07-20T18:33+0000
uzbekistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104817/69/1048176934_0:0:2817:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_e72c5f0546218c387dadb93211974bdc.jpg
"President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree on the early termination of the state of emergency in Karakalpakstan effective 05:00 a.m. on July 21, given the appeal of [the Supreme Council] of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the restoration of public order, the safety of citizens and the protection of their rights and freedoms," Asadov said on Telegram.Both houses of the Uzbek parliament have already approved the decree.Earlier in the day, the council proposed an initiative to ease the state of emergency declared in the republic.Mirziyoyev introduced a state of emergency and a curfew in the region from July 3 to August 2 in response to violent protests in Karakalpakstan's capital of Nukus. On July 1, thousands gathered near the central outdoor market to demand the release of a local blogger who called for a rally against constitutional amendments that sought to strip the province, populated by the ethnic minority of Karakalpaks, of its autonomous status. The unrest continued until July 3, leaving 21 people dead, 274 others injured and 516 detained, including foreign nationals.On July 4, the Uzbek parliament voted to extend nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the constitution for 10 days through July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the autonomy of Karakalpakstan, as demanded by the protesters.
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/foreign-forces-behind-riots-in-uzbek-karakalpakstan-president-says-1097021763.html
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104817/69/1048176934_78:0:2603:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_d95e33a12eb4a563b6c75c8afab041ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uzbekistan
Uzbek President Lifts State of Emergency in Karakalpakstan Region Effective Thursday
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree lifting ahead of the planned deadline the state of emergency in the country's northwestern region of Karakalpakstan, where mass protests against constitutional amendments took place in early July, press secretary Sherzod Asadov said on Wednesday.
"President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree on the early termination of the state of emergency in Karakalpakstan effective 05:00 a.m. on July 21, given the appeal of [the Supreme Council] of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the restoration of public order, the safety of citizens and the protection of their rights and freedoms," Asadov said on Telegram.
Both houses of the Uzbek parliament have already approved the decree.
Earlier in the day, the council proposed an initiative to ease the state of emergency declared in the republic.
Mirziyoyev introduced a state of emergency and a curfew in the region from July 3 to August 2 in response to violent protests in Karakalpakstan's capital of Nukus. On July 1, thousands gathered near the central outdoor market to demand the release of a local blogger who called for a rally against constitutional amendments that sought to strip the province, populated by the ethnic minority of Karakalpaks, of its autonomous status. The unrest continued until July 3, leaving 21 people dead, 274 others injured and 516 detained, including foreign nationals.
On July 4, the Uzbek parliament voted to extend nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the constitution for 10 days through July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the autonomy of Karakalpakstan, as demanded by the protesters.