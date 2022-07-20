https://sputniknews.com/20220720/uvalde-superintendent-recommends-school-police-chief-be-fired-1097631300.html
Uvalde Superintendent Recommends School Police Chief Be Fired
Uvalde Superintendent Recommends School Police Chief Be Fired
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell is recommending that the school's Police Chief Pete... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T17:57+0000
2022-07-20T17:57+0000
2022-07-20T17:57+0000
texas
us
uvalde
mass shooting
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095955002_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88d4643de4c8e6642930f527ad147940.jpg
"Discussion and possible action regarding termination for good cause as recommended by the Superintendent of the non-certified contract of Pete Arredondo," the meeting agenda for Saturday said.Arredondo was placed on administrative leave in late June after he failed to cooperate with an investigation into law enforcement's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead.The actions of the police at the time of the incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/nearly-400-us-security-officers-involved-in-failed-operation-at-uvalde-school---reports-1097403947.html
texas
uvalde
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095955002_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f207d7013a587305d6c83209e60e03ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
texas, us, uvalde, mass shooting, police
Uvalde Superintendent Recommends School Police Chief Be Fired
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell is recommending that the school's Police Chief Pete Arredondo be fired, according to the school board's meeting agenda posted on Wednesday.
"Discussion and possible action regarding termination for good cause as recommended by the Superintendent of the non-certified contract of Pete Arredondo," the meeting agenda for Saturday said.
Arredondo was placed on administrative leave in late June after he failed to cooperate with an investigation into law enforcement's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
The actions of the police at the time of the incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.