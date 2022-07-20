https://sputniknews.com/20220720/uvalde-superintendent-recommends-school-police-chief-be-fired-1097631300.html

Uvalde Superintendent Recommends School Police Chief Be Fired

Uvalde Superintendent Recommends School Police Chief Be Fired

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell is recommending that the school's Police Chief Pete... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T17:57+0000

2022-07-20T17:57+0000

2022-07-20T17:57+0000

texas

us

uvalde

mass shooting

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095955002_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88d4643de4c8e6642930f527ad147940.jpg

"Discussion and possible action regarding termination for good cause as recommended by the Superintendent of the non-certified contract of Pete Arredondo," the meeting agenda for Saturday said.Arredondo was placed on administrative leave in late June after he failed to cooperate with an investigation into law enforcement's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead.The actions of the police at the time of the incident have been strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a young man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.

https://sputniknews.com/20220717/nearly-400-us-security-officers-involved-in-failed-operation-at-uvalde-school---reports-1097403947.html

texas

uvalde

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

texas, us, uvalde, mass shooting, police