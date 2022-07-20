https://sputniknews.com/20220720/us-must-carefully-consider-fallout-of-declaring-fentanyl-a-weapon-of-mass-destruction---official--1097598993.html

US Must ‘Carefully Consider’ Fallout of Declaring Fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction - Official

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduced a bill last month that, in part, seeks to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) amid the recent spike... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) alluded to his Republican colleague’s fentanyl classification bill proposal in a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing on Tuesday with Gary Rasicot, acting assistant secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.Hawley, who sits on four Senate committees, inquired whether US President Joe Biden’s government intends to declare fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction in light of the highly fatal and synthetic drug’s growing prevalence in the country.Fentanyl, also known as ‘China Girl’ or ‘China White,’ is a synthetic opioid estimated to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA. The drug is traditionally used for pain management in cancer patients, but has grown popular among those peddling recreational drugs ranging from marijuana to heroin.Fentanyl can enter one’s body through inhalation, oral exposure or ingestion, or skin contact.China, once regarded as the primary source of fentanyl in the US, banned the production of fentanyl and substances that mimic the synthetic opioid back in 2019. Nevertheless, US data shows the country remains ravaged by the illicit drug, as over 150 Americans are dying every day from opioids like fentanyl.Continuing to probe the official from the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Hawley raised the possibility of fentanyl being misused by adversaries the US classifies as terrorists.“I would be happy to give you that assessment,” Raiscot replied, “but I think it would be more appropriately done in a different forum, and I’d like to follow up with you on that.”Newly released data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed overdose deaths in the US have risen 30% within the past year, with “illicitly produced fentanyl” accounting for most of the increase in fatalities.Florida has emerged as a hotspot for mass-overdose events, prompting a recent plea from the Sunshine State’s attorney general.The rise in fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths have led many in the DEA to amend their “One Pill Can Kill” campaign slogan.Dubet, who is assigned to the DEA office in Jacksonville, Florida, said Americans are “playing Russian roulette whenever recreational drug use is a part of your life.”

