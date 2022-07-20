https://sputniknews.com/20220720/us-congress-gets-no-new-secret-service-text-messages-from-6-january-1097609430.html

US Congress Gets No New Secret Service Text Messages from January 6

US Congress Gets No New Secret Service Text Messages from January 6

Democratic House Rep. Stephanie Murphy has said the Secret Service promised to seek other ways to “secure the required and subpoenaed text messages.” 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T09:18+0000

2022-07-20T09:18+0000

2022-07-20T09:38+0000

us

us secret service

text messages

subpoena

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096171935_0:212:3071:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_79cded6f3f913e66464d5735f56e3dc3.jpg

No additional US Secret Service text messages from the time of the US Capitol riot were provided by the agency to the Congress on Tuesday.In response to a January 6 Committee subpoena, the Secret Service confirmed that the messages the committee members were keen to obtain were deleted when the agency phones were moved to a new system, AP notes.During an interview with MSNBC, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy revealed that the committee had been provided with "lot of documents and some data" by the Secret Service, but not with the text messages in question.She noted that the Secret Service said they are going to check “if there are other ways in which they can secure the required and subpoenaed text messages” the January 6 Committee is seeking.The development comes as the US National Archives requested the Secret Service to investigate the “the potential unauthorized deletion” of the text messages, and to report back within 30 days, according to AP.

https://sputniknews.com/20220715/january-6-rioter-from-maryland-sentenced-to-five-months-in-prison--1097327750.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us secret service, text messages, subpoena