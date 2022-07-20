https://sputniknews.com/20220720/un-to-study-russian-letter-requesting-closure-of-ukraines-myrotvorets-website-1097631876.html

UN to Study Russian Letter Requesting Closure of Ukraine's 'Myrotvorets' Website

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' office will study the letter it received from Russia about the neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I can just confirm we received the letter and [it] will be studied," the official said during the briefing.The Russian Mission has sent a letter directly to Guterres, calling on him to address an issue of the so-called "Myrotvorets" website. Myrotvorets is a Kiev-based website that publishes the personal information of individuals that it deems are anti-Ukraine, effectively threatening their well being and even their lives.The website continues to function despite several requests from the United Nations and other governments to close it. According to the Russian Mission and a Russian NGO, there are over 327 children being listed on the website, shown as targets and enemies of Ukraine.The Russian Mission has already addressed this issue twice in the past, sending letters to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on the case of a child named Faina Savenkova. Savenkova is another child who was also placed on Myrotvorets for publicly warning against killing children in the Donbass region. Nevertheless, according to the Russian diplomats, UNICEF has not brought any changes

