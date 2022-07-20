https://sputniknews.com/20220720/ukrainian-first-ladys-button-nipples-steal-the-show-at-white-house-event-1097621702.html

Ukrainian First Lady's 'Button Nipples' Steal the Show at White House Event

While some social media users discussed Olena Zelenska’s dress, others cracked jokes about how US President Joe Biden might have conducted himself with her. 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska managed to attract quite a bit of attention to herself during her recent visit to the United States, although perhaps not the kind of attention she might have appreciated.As photos and videos of Zelenska being greeted by US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the White House appeared on social media, a number of social media users took note of a particular feature of Zelenska’s attire – namely, a pair of decorative buttons on her chest.“I feel like useless buttons belong ANYWHERE but where a person's nipples are located,” one netizen observed.“Someone who has an interesting way of placing buttons,” another one observed.There were also some who used the opportunity to mock the US president, with one person wondering aloud: "Did he sniff her hair?"Yet another social media user jokingly predicted: “Wait until its public Hunter Biden & Zelensky partied together.”Zelenska arrived in Washington, DC to discuss the United States’ effort to arm Ukraine and to provide financial assistance to the Ukrainian government amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

