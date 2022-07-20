https://sputniknews.com/20220720/tory-leadership-race-liz-truss-and-rishi-sunak-make-final-two-1097625388.html

Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Make Final Two

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has overtaken Penny Mordaunt to become one of the final two in the Tory leadership race. 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has overtaken Penny Mordaunt to become one of the final two in the Tory leadership race.Truss came second in Wednesday afternoon's final ballot of Conservative MPs with 113 votes, compared to Trade Policy Minister Mordaunt's 105.She will join former chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who increased his support from 118 votes on Tuesday to 135, on the ballot papers to be sent out to the party's 200,000 members for voting over the next six weeks during the Parliamentary summer recess.Truss gained 27 votes following former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch's exit from the contest on Tuesday, while Mordaunt only managed to increase her tally by 13. Badenoch was seen as the most conservative of the remaining candidates this week, especially on trans issues where Mordaunt was criticised for being too 'woke'.

