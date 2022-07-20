https://sputniknews.com/20220720/tory-leadership-race-liz-truss-and-rishi-sunak-make-final-two-1097625388.html
Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Make Final Two
Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Make Final Two
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has overtaken Penny Mordaunt to become one of the final two in the Tory leadership race. 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T15:04+0000
2022-07-20T15:04+0000
2022-07-20T15:17+0000
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097625388.jpg?1658330253
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has overtaken Penny Mordaunt to become one of the final two in the Tory leadership race.Truss came second in Wednesday afternoon's final ballot of Conservative MPs with 113 votes, compared to Trade Policy Minister Mordaunt's 105.She will join former chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who increased his support from 118 votes on Tuesday to 135, on the ballot papers to be sent out to the party's 200,000 members for voting over the next six weeks during the Parliamentary summer recess.Truss gained 27 votes following former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch's exit from the contest on Tuesday, while Mordaunt only managed to increase her tally by 13. Badenoch was seen as the most conservative of the remaining candidates this week, especially on trans issues where Mordaunt was criticised for being too 'woke'.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk
Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Make Final Two
15:04 GMT 20.07.2022 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 20.07.2022)
Being updated
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has overtaken Penny Mordaunt to become one of the final two in the Tory leadership race.
Truss came second in Wednesday afternoon's final ballot of Conservative MPs with 113 votes, compared to Trade Policy Minister Mordaunt's 105.
She will join former chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who increased his support from 118 votes on Tuesday to 135, on the ballot papers to be sent out to the party's 200,000 members for voting over the next six weeks during the Parliamentary summer recess.
Truss gained 27 votes following former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch's exit from the contest on Tuesday, while Mordaunt only managed to increase her tally by 13. Badenoch was seen as the most conservative of the remaining candidates this week, especially on trans issues where Mordaunt was criticised for being too 'woke'.