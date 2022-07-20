https://sputniknews.com/20220720/state-dept-us-blacklists-60-persons-allegedly-engaged-in-corrupt-activity-in-northern-triangle-1097634586.html

State Dept: US Blacklists 60 Persons Allegedly Engaged in Corrupt Activity in Northern Triangle

"The United States is committed to partnering with the people of Central America to strengthen democracy, improve rule of law, and combat corruption," the State Department said in a news release. "We are advancing this effort today by releasing the Section 353 Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list, which identifies [60] individuals."The blacklisted individuals are ineligible for visas and admission to the United States, the release said.The State Department accuses these individuals of obstructing investigations into corruption, undermining of democratic processes and institutions, weakening the ability of governments in the region to respond to the needs of their citizens, and contributing to irregular migration.Section 353 of the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act requires the State Department to identify any individuals who have engaged in corruption in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, the release said.The list reportedly includes 21 individuals from Nicaragua, 16 from Guatemala, 15 from Honduras, and seven from El Salvador. Among the top names in the list are: Salvadoran Economic Minister Jose Villalobo, Salvadoran Presidential Legal Adviser Javier Argueta, Salvadoran Presidential Press Secretary Ernesto Sanabria, the head of Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI), Rafael Curruchiche, Honduras' Congress Vice-President Rasel Tome, among others.In recent years, US relations with Northern Triangle and Nicaragua have significantly deteriorated. The Biden administration has repeatedly accused the Salvadoran government for taking an "authoritarian" turn and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for failing to fight corruption.The tone of diplomatic relations between Honduras and the US is yet to be set as the country recently held elections in which leftist Xiomara Castro was declared winner.

