Safe Routes for Transporting Ships With Grain in Black Sea Already Determined - Source

"The UN plan suggests the formation of safe routes for ships. We understand that it takes time to clear the ports, but the crisis must be resolved promptly, in this regard, according to the UN proposal, it is planned to create a safe sea corridor, routes, in areas that are safe, where there are no mines," the source said.When asked if these routes are defined, the source replied in the affirmative but refused to give any details.The source added that Turkey is ready to assist in the process of creating safe routes."Of course, this issue [the issue of demining] exists, its solution is necessary for the process to be safe. Turkey is ready to provide any assistance for this process, it has repeatedly offered this even before the start of the negotiation process," the source said.Last week, Istanbul hosted grain negotiations among military officials representing Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation. After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul and that the Russian and Ukrainian sides will convene for another round of grain talks in Turkey.During their meeting on the sidelines of the Tehran summit on Tuesday, Russian President Putin thanked his Turkish counterpart Erdogan for his mediating efforts in grain negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.Grain supplies from Ukraine ceased earlier this year amid Russia's special military operation, raising concerns about looming food shortages worldwide. The West has been blaming Russia for blocking shipments of grain, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukraine. Moscow, however, has repeatedly denied the claims, noting that the crisis was provoked by Ukrainian forces, who had placed mines at the Black Sea ports. The Kremlin also stressed that Western sanctions against Russian agricultural exports have contributed to the issue.

