https://sputniknews.com/20220720/rao-nordic-to-resume-electricity-supply-to-finland-once-account-unfrozen-russian-official-says-1097604981.html

RAO Nordic to Resume Electricity Supply to Finland Once Account Unfrozen, Russian Official Says

RAO Nordic to Resume Electricity Supply to Finland Once Account Unfrozen, Russian Official Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Russian diversified energy holding company Inter RAO, is negotiating with a Finnish bank to unfreeze the... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T07:23+0000

2022-07-20T07:23+0000

2022-07-20T07:23+0000

finland

russia

electricity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080483887_0:50:1920:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_c6bb221294c1fc26b9a49dd9a673b69d.jpg

The official said that Finland refused buying electricity and RAO Nordic was forced to suspend imports to the Northern European country, adding that the company has not even received funds for the volume of electricity sold in early May."The company is negotiating with a Finnish bank to unfreeze the account," Loginov said, noting that if the situation with payments changes, then Russia "will be able to continue to supply electricity to Finnish partners."Russia supplied about 10% of the Finnish electricity market, and now its cost in the country is growing, which causes concern on the part of local authorities and the population, the trade representative noted.

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

finland, russia, electricity