Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected New Sri Lankan President

Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected New Sri Lankan President

Ranil Wickremesinghe has won the presidential election held in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. In the last minutes of an alliance with the SLPP breakaway group, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Dullas Alahapperuma, making the race challenging for Ranil Wickremesinghe.Late Tuesday, Tamil National Alliance (TNA), former President Maithripala Sirisena-led Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), and several other Muslim parties decided to vote for the opposition-backed Dullas Alahapperuma.It is the first time in more than seven decades of independence that Sri Lanka’s Parliament voted to replace a head of state after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from the post on 14 July. He flew to Singapore via the Maldives on 13 July, following thousands of anti-government protesters storming the President's House on 9 July.In 1993, the Sri Lankan parliament unanimously approved the appointment of acting President D.B. Wijetunga as president following the assassination of then-President R Premadasa, father of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, by a Tamil Tiger suicide bomber on May Day.Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, faces default on foreign debt due to the economic slowdown and financial mismanagement. The island nation owes $51 billion in debt, primarily from US-dominated multilateral institutions.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts! Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknews Sputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

