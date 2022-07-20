https://sputniknews.com/20220720/racist-police-terror-can-only-be-challenged-by-an-organized-movement-1097596531.html

Racist Police Terror Can Only Be Challenged By an Organized Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Timour Kamran, organizer with the Philadelphia Liberation Center to discuss a new threat to abortion rights and voting rights in Pennslyvania, the ties of this right-wing attack to the Christian nationalism of Pennslyvania gubernatiorial candidate Doug Mastriano and other politicians, and the inaction of Democrats to mount any sort of defense of these rights while boosting the platforms of right-wing politicians.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Iran to meet with the Iranian and Turkish presidents, how Turkish President Recep Erdoğan is playing both sides of the conflict to achieve his domestic political goals, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s firing of top Ukrainian security officials over allegations that they were collaborating with Russia, and how this firing and other actions of the Ukrainian government conflict with the mainstream media’s narrative about Ukraine as a plucky democracy.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the Department of Homeland Security’s use of location data to track the movements of people on a previously unknown scale, Amazon allowing law enforcement to access recordings from Ring cameras by using an emergency form that is filled out by police and does not define an emergency, and the conviction of Joshua Schulte for providing details of surveillance to Wikileaks.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the killing of a person by a DC police officer notorious for his harassment of protesters during the uprisings against racism and afterwards, the report by a Texas House committee outlining the inaction of the police during the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, comments by Michigan football coach Jim Harabaugh denouncing abortion, and the racial undercurrent in the debate around Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

