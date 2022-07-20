https://sputniknews.com/20220720/putin-makes-rare-international-visit-to-iran-as-ukraine-fighting-heats-up-1097599397.html
Putin Makes Rare International Visit to Iran as Ukraine Fighting Heats Up
Putin Makes Rare International Visit to Iran as Ukraine Fighting Heats Up
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the visit of President Putin to Iran and what this means for the conflict in Ukraine. They also discuss the trial of former Former White House Chief Strategist for Trump, Steve Bannon.
fault lines
iran
Putin Makes Rare International Visit to Iran as Ukraine Fighting Heats Up
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the visit of President Putin to Iran and what this means for the war in Ukraine. They also discuss the trial of former Former White House Chief Strategist for Trump, Steve Bannon.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator/News AnchorMohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and WhistleblowerIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Conservative Political Commentator Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the trial of Steve Bannon and all things political in the news. In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila go into depth with Professor Mohammad Marandi about President Putin's trip to Iran and what this means for foreign powers in the future and what Iran could potentially gain from Russia. In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter to discuss the military aspect of the armed conflict in Ukraine and what can be expected on that front and how it relates to NATO countries in the future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Putin Makes Rare International Visit to Iran as Ukraine Fighting Heats Up
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the visit of President Putin to Iran and what this means for the conflict in Ukraine. They also discuss the trial of former Former White House Chief Strategist for Trump, Steve Bannon.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator/News Anchor
Mohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and Whistleblower
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Conservative Political Commentator Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the trial of Steve Bannon and all things political in the news.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila go into depth with Professor Mohammad Marandi about President Putin's trip to Iran and what this means for foreign powers in the future and what Iran could potentially gain from Russia.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter to discuss the military aspect of the armed conflict in Ukraine and what can be expected on that front and how it relates to NATO countries in the future.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik