President Putin Goes to Iran; Mexican President Offers Asylum for Assange

President Putin Goes to Iran; Mexican President Offers Asylum for Assange

President Putin has touched down in Tehran for meetings with Iranian and Turkish leaders regarding Syria, grain shipments, sanctions, and economic cooperation... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

President Putin has touched down in Tehran for meetings with Iranian and Turkish leaders regarding Syria, grain shipments, sanctions, and economic cooperation between the three countries.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin's meeting in Iran. President Putin touched down in Tehran for meetings with Iranian and Turkish leaders regarding Syria, grain shipments, sanctions, and economic cooperation between the three countries.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia has ordered troops in Ukraine to focus on targeting Western supplies of military hardware. Also, President Erdogan has renewed his threat to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Iran. Israeli officials say that the main focus of its army is to prepare for an attack on Iran. Also, President Biden's militaristic rhetoric may have increased the chances of a war with Iran.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Palestine. Palestinians continue to face forced expulsions in the occupied territories. Also, Palestinians say that the Biden presidency is like the Trump years with a smile.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Nicaragua is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its revolution. Also, several organizations are criticizing the latest US sanctions against Nicaragua.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Chris Hedges's latest article in which he explores the current US/Israel push towards a catastrophic war against Iran.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The President of Mexico has offered Mexico national asylum for Julian Assange. Also, we discuss Australia's Assange game plan.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. The Biden regime misrepresented the aims of Russia in Ukraine and the Western media has used misinformation to create an imaginary conflict in which US State Department claims are treated as gospel and contradicting information is treated as Russian propaganda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

