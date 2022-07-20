https://sputniknews.com/20220720/poll-britons-favor-opposition-leader-starmer-as-new-prime-minister-not-another-conservative-1097628150.html

Poll: Britons Favor Opposition Leader Starmer as New Prime Minister, Not Another Conservative

Poll: Britons Favor Opposition Leader Starmer as New Prime Minister, Not Another Conservative

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK citizens would rather have the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, as the next prime minister than any Conservative... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T16:42+0000

2022-07-20T16:42+0000

2022-07-20T16:42+0000

uk

keir starmer

uk labour party

rishi sunak

liz truss

uk conservative party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:219:2611:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2e44fd82b7c55962f88aa19a69c93a.jpg

According to the pollster, the front runner, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who garnered the most support in previous rounds of the vote, was supported by only 35% of the respondents. Meanwhile, 46% of the surveyed favored Starmer.This discrepancy grows wider if other contenders step into Sunak's place. Only 33% of the respondents indicated that they would welcome junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt as new prime minister against 45% of the public for the Labour leader. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was the least favored candidate with 32% of the respondents, with Starmer leading at 46%, 14% ahead of her.Opinium surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK between Monday and Tuesday. The margin of error was not indicated.A total of 11 candidates initially announced their nomination for the prime minister's seat, with only two — Sunak and Truss — currently remaining in the race after the fifth round of voting. Now all Conservative party members, and there are around 200,000 of them, will cast their ballots by mail. The final results are expected on September 5.Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet resigned in protest over a controversial appointment.

https://sputniknews.com/20220720/tory-leadership-race-liz-truss-and-rishi-sunak-make-final-two-1097625388.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, keir starmer, uk labour party, rishi sunak, liz truss, uk conservative party