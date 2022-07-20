International
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/poll-britons-favor-opposition-leader-starmer-as-new-prime-minister-not-another-conservative-1097628150.html
Poll: Britons Favor Opposition Leader Starmer as New Prime Minister, Not Another Conservative
Poll: Britons Favor Opposition Leader Starmer as New Prime Minister, Not Another Conservative
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK citizens would rather have the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, as the next prime minister than any Conservative... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T16:42+0000
2022-07-20T16:42+0000
uk
keir starmer
uk labour party
rishi sunak
liz truss
uk conservative party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:219:2611:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2e44fd82b7c55962f88aa19a69c93a.jpg
According to the pollster, the front runner, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who garnered the most support in previous rounds of the vote, was supported by only 35% of the respondents. Meanwhile, 46% of the surveyed favored Starmer.This discrepancy grows wider if other contenders step into Sunak's place. Only 33% of the respondents indicated that they would welcome junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt as new prime minister against 45% of the public for the Labour leader. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was the least favored candidate with 32% of the respondents, with Starmer leading at 46%, 14% ahead of her.Opinium surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK between Monday and Tuesday. The margin of error was not indicated.A total of 11 candidates initially announced their nomination for the prime minister's seat, with only two — Sunak and Truss — currently remaining in the race after the fifth round of voting. Now all Conservative party members, and there are around 200,000 of them, will cast their ballots by mail. The final results are expected on September 5.Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet resigned in protest over a controversial appointment.
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/tory-leadership-race-liz-truss-and-rishi-sunak-make-final-two-1097625388.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:0:2321:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_6e2f1eb8f5329b5f191064c01b21f59f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, keir starmer, uk labour party, rishi sunak, liz truss, uk conservative party

Poll: Britons Favor Opposition Leader Starmer as New Prime Minister, Not Another Conservative

16:42 GMT 20.07.2022
© Toby MelvilleLabour leader Keir Starmer leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
Labour leader Keir Starmer leaves after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© Toby Melville
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK citizens would rather have the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, as the next prime minister than any Conservative candidate vying for office, an Opinium poll indicated on Wednesday.
According to the pollster, the front runner, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who garnered the most support in previous rounds of the vote, was supported by only 35% of the respondents. Meanwhile, 46% of the surveyed favored Starmer.
This discrepancy grows wider if other contenders step into Sunak's place. Only 33% of the respondents indicated that they would welcome junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt as new prime minister against 45% of the public for the Labour leader. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was the least favored candidate with 32% of the respondents, with Starmer leading at 46%, 14% ahead of her.
Opinium surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK between Monday and Tuesday. The margin of error was not indicated.
A total of 11 candidates initially announced their nomination for the prime minister's seat, with only two — Sunak and Truss — currently remaining in the race after the fifth round of voting. Now all Conservative party members, and there are around 200,000 of them, will cast their ballots by mail. The final results are expected on September 5.
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 12, 2022 shows Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (L) arriving to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on April 19, 2022 and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaving the 11 Downing Street, in London, on March 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Make Final Two
15:04 GMT
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet resigned in protest over a controversial appointment.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала