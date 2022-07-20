https://sputniknews.com/20220720/piers-morgan-makes-shock-cristiano-ronaldo-claim-1097617893.html

Noted British broadcaster Piers Morgan has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is "highly unlikely" to feature in another game for his current employers, Manchester United. Morgan has insisted that the former Real Madrid attacker could join a European club that his fans and former footballers least expect him to in the next few weeks."I just think mentally he's moved on. I'm not going to say what we've said to each other but like I said from the start I don't think Cristiano feels Manchester United share his ambitions," the former host of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" show added.Speculation has been rising about the Portugal captain's future with the Red Devils, especially since he failed to join the club's squad for pre-season tours to Thailand and Australia under new manager Erik ten Hag.While the club and ten Hag insist that the Funchal-born footballer is not for sale this summer, there's no confirmation about when he will join his teammates at Carrington.The club's official position on his absence is that he has been allowed an extended break for "family reasons."However, Morgan reckons that United's disastrous campaign last season, in which they finished sixth in the Premier League table and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, has made Ronaldo look for greener pastures.As per ex-Aston Villa and Chelsea star Tony Cascarino, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is desperate to play in the Champions League and for a side where he has more chances to claim silverware. This was reiterated by Morgan. "It's for him to say what he feels but if you're asking me then I don't think he's going to stay at Manchester United. I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising," Morgan concluded.In the past few days, Ronaldo's reputation in the transfer market has taken a massive beating, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all snubbing him after his agent Jorge Mendes held discussions with representatives of all these clubs.But Ronaldo is known for throwing surprises with his choices, like he did in 2018, when he joined Juventus out of nowhere and last year made a sensational return to United when everyone thought he was heading to Man City.That's why nothing can be ruled out and Ronaldo could still leave the 20-time English champions for another club in the next couple of months.

