Liz Truss Makes Gains in UK Prime Minister Succession Race, Survey Data Suggests
Liz Truss Makes Gains in UK Prime Minister Succession Race, Survey Data Suggests
While Truss appears to have gained a slight advantage over Mordaunt, both of them are projected to win against Sunak, if the survey data obtained by YouGov is to be believed.
As Tory MP Kemi Badenoch gets eliminated from the race for the UK Conservative Party leadership, it appears that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss may be poised to challenge former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the runoff and become the country’s next prime minister.
According to recent YouGov research, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt has lost the “commanding lead” she previously enjoyed among her fellow party members, finding herself on 42 percent to Truss’ 48 percent.
Meanwhile, Sunak himself is projected to lose to both Mordaunt (his 37 percent to her 51 percent) and Truss (his 35 percent to her 54 percent), YouGov survey data suggests.
This development comes as Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of directly intervening in the succession process, MailOnline reports.
Having withdrawn the Conservative whip from defence committee chair Tobias Ellwood, a supporter of Mordaunt, Johnson essentially ensured that Ellwood cannot vote in the fourth round of the party leadership campaign, the media outlet notes, adding that this development sparked suggestions that BoJo may be trying to aid his “preferred successor” Truss.
On 7 July, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the prime minister of the UK, making this move in the aftermath of a wave of resignations from his cabinet.