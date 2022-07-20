https://sputniknews.com/20220720/liz-truss-makes-gains-in-uk-prime-minister-succession-race-survey-data-suggests-1097602494.html

Liz Truss Makes Gains in UK Prime Minister Succession Race, Survey Data Suggests

Liz Truss Makes Gains in UK Prime Minister Succession Race, Survey Data Suggests

While Truss appears to have gained a slight advantage over Mordaunt, both of them are projected to win against Sunak, if the survey data obtained by YouGov is... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T05:51+0000

2022-07-20T05:51+0000

2022-07-20T05:51+0000

uk

liz truss

rishi sunak

penny mordaunt

uk conservative party

leadership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091689253_0:0:2933:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_45f99d2e97c5c8af998dee592ffdaa52.jpg

As Tory MP Kemi Badenoch gets eliminated from the race for the UK Conservative Party leadership, it appears that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss may be poised to challenge former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the runoff and become the country’s next prime minister.According to recent YouGov research, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt has lost the “commanding lead” she previously enjoyed among her fellow party members, finding herself on 42 percent to Truss’ 48 percent.This development comes as Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of directly intervening in the succession process, MailOnline reports.Having withdrawn the Conservative whip from defence committee chair Tobias Ellwood, a supporter of Mordaunt, Johnson essentially ensured that Ellwood cannot vote in the fourth round of the party leadership campaign, the media outlet notes, adding that this development sparked suggestions that BoJo may be trying to aid his “preferred successor” Truss.On 7 July, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the prime minister of the UK, making this move in the aftermath of a wave of resignations from his cabinet.

https://sputniknews.com/20220718/second-live-tory-leadership-debate-cancelled-after-sunak-and-truss-pull-out-1097421074.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, penny mordaunt, uk conservative party, leadership