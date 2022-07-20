LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Says US Threats of More Ukraine-Related Sanctions Won't Change Russia's Course

Moscow Says US Threats About Possible New Sanctions Will Not Reach Goal

The White House's statements on the introduction of new sanctions in the event some regions of Ukraine join Russia will not achieve the goal, but will only strengthen Moscow's confidence in the chosen course, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.



National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday that Washington will act swiftly in coordination with international partners to further sanction and isolate Russia in response to any implementation of alleged plans to annex territories considered part of Ukraine.



"The mistake of the White House is that the United States has already introduced and is introducing 'new sanctions' even without the regions of Ukraine becoming part of Russia ... therefore, the next threat did not reach its goal," Zakharova wrote on Telegram, noting it only "strengthened the determination to act according to the planned course."