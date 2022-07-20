International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Says US Threats of More Ukraine-Related Sanctions Won't Change Russia's Course
LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Says US Threats of More Ukraine-Related Sanctions Won't Change Russia's Course
Earlier this week, America's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby claimed that Russia plans to "annex" the Ukrainian... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Says US Threats of More Ukraine-Related Sanctions Won't Change Russia's Course

06:46 GMT 20.07.2022
International
India
Earlier this week, America's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby claimed that Russia plans to "annex" the Ukrainian territories it controls.
As Russia continues its operation to de-Nazify and de-militarize Ukraine, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met on Wednesday morning with the military group ‘Zapad’, instructing the military to focus on eliminating the UAVs in the areas adjacent to the Russian borders.
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in answer to requests for help from the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the country's eastern region of Donbass amid intensified attacks by the Kiev forces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:46 GMT 20.07.2022
Alexander Zakharchenko visits Novoazovsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
Syria Breaks Off Diplomatic Relations With Ukraine in Tit-for-Tat Move
06:00 GMT
05:19 GMT 20.07.2022
EU Envoys to Approve New Sanctions on Russia, Military Assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday
Permanent representatives of member states to the European Union are expected to agree on additional sanctions against Russia and the allocation of the fifth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, launching the final procedure for the approval of these decisions by their respective countries.

Sanctions and assistance to Ukraine are marked on the agenda as items not requiring preliminary discussion; once approved by EU countries, the sanctions will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and go into force. Names of new people on the sanctions list are not expected to be made public before that.

On July 15, the European Commission made a suggestion for the bloc to consider additional measures aimed at boosting the impact of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on gold imports and tougher export controls for dual-purpose technologies.

At a meeting on July 18, the foreign ministers of EU countries agreed on the allocation of an additional 500 million euros ($512 million) for military assistance to Ukraine. The total EU assistance to Ukraine has already reached 2.5 billion euros since the start of hostilities in February.
05:18 GMT 20.07.2022
Moscow Says US Threats About Possible New Sanctions Will Not Reach Goal
The White House's statements on the introduction of new sanctions in the event some regions of Ukraine join Russia will not achieve the goal, but will only strengthen Moscow's confidence in the chosen course, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday that Washington will act swiftly in coordination with international partners to further sanction and isolate Russia in response to any implementation of alleged plans to annex territories considered part of Ukraine.

"The mistake of the White House is that the United States has already introduced and is introducing 'new sanctions' even without the regions of Ukraine becoming part of Russia ... therefore, the next threat did not reach its goal," Zakharova wrote on Telegram, noting it only "strengthened the determination to act according to the planned course."
