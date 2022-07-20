https://sputniknews.com/20220720/indias-kerala-issues-sops-for-treatment-after-two-cases-of-monkeypox-confirmed-in-the-state-1097610748.html

India's Kerala Issues SOPs for Treatment After Two Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in the State

The first case of monkeypox was reported in the southern Indian state 14 July. After the second case was confirmed on Monday, the state government started... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

In the wake of two confirmed cases of Monkeypox in India, as reported from Kerala, the state government on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for isolation, sample collection, and treatment of those infected or showing signs of the same.State Health Minister Veena George shared the details of the SOPs which must be followed by all private and government hospitals.The SOPs further require that suspected and probable cases of monkeypox be treated separately and in isolation, and the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) should be informed immediately.The health professionals have been directed to wear PPE kit, N95 masks, gloves and goggles while transferring patients from one hospital to another, and patients have been asked to wear N95 or triple-layered masks and to cover any wounds in the ambulances. The equipment should also be disinfected.The SOPs also suggest managing the confirmed cases of monekypox according to federal government guidelines, and in case of any doubt the hospital should contact the state medical board.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

kerala

