Indian FM Rejects 'Comparison' Between Delhi & Beijing in Helping Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka owes around 15 percent of its overall foreign borrowings to China, which is yet to agree to restructure the terms of its loans to Colombo. Sri... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday criticized the terms and conditions of Chinese loans to Sri Lanka.The diplomat argued one should not draw any "comparison" between New Delhi and Beijing as to which government has stepped up to Colombo's help.The remarks by Jaishankar were made during an all-party meeting attended by 28 Indian political groups at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday, people present at the meeting told Sputnik.The meeting was held against the backdrop of Sri Lanka facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades, which has been spurred on by a balance of payments (BOP) problem. The economic crisis has triggered shortages of fuel, food, and other essentials, eventually leading to government and industrial closures.The economic crisis has triggered widespread anti-government rallies, which peaked last week, forcing the then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the nation. Shortly after, his official residence was taken over by protesters. On Wednesday, the country's parliament elected former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president."It is a very close neighbor so naturally the level of concern as well as of worry that there would be a spill-over to India is there. In any neighboring country, if there is instability, there is violence, it is something that is of deep concern to us," he added.Jaishankar also said that the "big lessons from Sri Lanka [for India] are fiscal prudence and good governance." At the same time, he dismissed "misplaced speculations" in the press that an unsustainable debt situation like Sri Lanka's could arise in India.
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/ranil-wickremesinghe-elected-new-sri-lankan-president--1097604943.html
10:46 GMT 20.07.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 20.07.2022)
Sri Lanka owes around 15 percent of its overall foreign borrowings to China, which is yet to agree to restructure the terms of its loans to Colombo. Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Beijing, however, told the Global Times that it is unfair to make a judgment about India and China's aid to the South Asian nation in the immediate term.
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday criticized the terms and conditions of Chinese loans to Sri Lanka.
The diplomat argued one should not draw any “comparison” between New Delhi and Beijing as to which government has stepped up to Colombo’s help.
“No other country has given this level of support to Sri Lanka this year,”Jaishankar said.
The remarks by Jaishankar were made during an all-party meeting attended by 28 Indian political groups at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday, people present at the meeting told Sputnik.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of Sri Lanka facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades, which has been spurred on by a balance of payments (BOP) problem. The economic crisis has triggered shortages of fuel
, food, and other essentials, eventually leading to government and industrial closures.
The economic crisis has triggered widespread anti-government rallies, which peaked last week, forcing the then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the nation. Shortly after, his official residence was taken over by protesters.
On Wednesday, the country’s parliament elected former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president.
Indian economic assistance to Sri Lanka amounts to $3.8 billion to date and comprises a consignment of fuel, food, and medicines, Jaishankar told reporters following the meeting.
“It is a very close neighbor so naturally the level of concern as well as of worry that there would be a spill-over to India is there. In any neighboring country, if there is instability, there is violence, it is something that is of deep concern to us,” he added.
“We have political interest there as well. Again, we have longstanding issues there,” he added.
Jaishankar also said that the “big lessons from Sri Lanka [for India] are fiscal prudence and good governance.” At the same time, he dismissed “misplaced speculations” in the press that an unsustainable debt situation like Sri Lanka's could arise in India.
