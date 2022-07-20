https://sputniknews.com/20220720/india-cuts-windfall-tax-on-petroleum-products--1097602864.html

India Cuts Windfall Tax on Petroleum Products

India Cuts Windfall Tax on Petroleum Products

The Indian government imposed taxes on exports on 30 June to curb profit margins of businesses exporting refined products at higher prices. Indian firms import... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T08:34+0000

2022-07-20T08:34+0000

2022-07-20T08:34+0000

oil

russia

sanction

rosneft

china

nirmala sitharaman

indian ministry of finance

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/66/1079626614_0:24:3125:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_3d3060a4a709e83bc5fd8d701838ef47.jpg

India cut its windfall tax on oil producers on Wednesday after a fall in international rates. The decision was announced less than three weeks after these levies were imposed.The windfall taxes on diesel and aviation fuel shipments were reduced by INR 2 (3 cents) a litre and the levy of INR 6 (9 cents) per litre on gasoline exports was scrapped.The government also granted exemptions to petroleum exports from refineries located in export-focused zones.In the wake of the decision, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd jumped more than 4 percent in morning trade, indicating it would gain significantly from the decisions.Reliance Industries can export petroleum products from its largest refinery in the Jamnagar area of Gujarat state without paying duty.Reuters reported that the proportion of Russian oil in Reliance Industries' overall imports in May (1.4 million barrels per day) rose more than a fifth, whereas it has cut purchases from Middle East countries by 61 percent.After windfall taxes were imposed, refiners' profitability from buying Russian oil decreased, which caused imports from Russia to slow down. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that oil shipments to China and India from Russia are down by almost 30 percent from their peak in the months after February this year.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

oil, russia, sanction, rosneft, china, nirmala sitharaman, indian ministry of finance, india