International
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/german-lawmaker-will-send-inquiry-to-government-regarding-nord-stream-1-turbine-case-1097601648.html
German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case
German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eugene Schmidt from the right-wing German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said he would send an inquiry to the German government... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T05:37+0000
2022-07-20T05:37+0000
germany
nord stream
russia
gas
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg
"I am planning to send a parliamentary inquiry to the government regarding the crisis situation around the pipeline's turbines and find out what conclusions have been drawn by the government and what steps have been taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future. The ill-considered sanctions policy has once again shown utter inequality," Schmidt said.Earlier in July, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy." On Monday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Canada had sent the turbine by air.
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/eu-will-not-replace-russian-gas-in-full-if-nord-stream-1-remains-shut-expert-says-1097594037.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_78:0:2397:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_144ed48e9ee68c84bbd02dfa9d7d814c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, nord stream, russia, gas, nord stream

German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case

05:37 GMT 20.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyNord Stream pipeline
Nord Stream pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eugene Schmidt from the right-wing German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said he would send an inquiry to the German government regarding the crisis around the Nord Stream 1 turbine to find out what steps Berlin have taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future.
"I am planning to send a parliamentary inquiry to the government regarding the crisis situation around the pipeline's turbines and find out what conclusions have been drawn by the government and what steps have been taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future. The ill-considered sanctions policy has once again shown utter inequality," Schmidt said.
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
EU Will Not Replace Russian Gas in Full If Nord Stream 1 Remains Shut, Expert Says
Yesterday, 18:20 GMT
Earlier in July, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy." On Monday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Canada had sent the turbine by air.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала