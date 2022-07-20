https://sputniknews.com/20220720/german-lawmaker-will-send-inquiry-to-government-regarding-nord-stream-1-turbine-case-1097601648.html

German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eugene Schmidt from the right-wing German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said he would send an inquiry to the German government

"I am planning to send a parliamentary inquiry to the government regarding the crisis situation around the pipeline's turbines and find out what conclusions have been drawn by the government and what steps have been taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future. The ill-considered sanctions policy has once again shown utter inequality," Schmidt said.Earlier in July, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy." On Monday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Canada had sent the turbine by air.

