https://sputniknews.com/20220720/german-lawmaker-will-send-inquiry-to-government-regarding-nord-stream-1-turbine-case-1097601648.html
German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case
German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eugene Schmidt from the right-wing German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said he would send an inquiry to the German government... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T05:37+0000
2022-07-20T05:37+0000
2022-07-20T05:37+0000
germany
nord stream
russia
gas
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg
"I am planning to send a parliamentary inquiry to the government regarding the crisis situation around the pipeline's turbines and find out what conclusions have been drawn by the government and what steps have been taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future. The ill-considered sanctions policy has once again shown utter inequality," Schmidt said.Earlier in July, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy." On Monday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Canada had sent the turbine by air.
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/eu-will-not-replace-russian-gas-in-full-if-nord-stream-1-remains-shut-expert-says-1097594037.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_78:0:2397:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_144ed48e9ee68c84bbd02dfa9d7d814c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, nord stream, russia, gas, nord stream
German Lawmaker Will Send Inquiry to Government Regarding Nord Stream 1 Turbine Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eugene Schmidt from the right-wing German Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said he would send an inquiry to the German government regarding the crisis around the Nord Stream 1 turbine to find out what steps Berlin have taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future.
"I am planning to send a parliamentary inquiry to the government regarding the crisis situation around the pipeline's turbines and find out what conclusions have been drawn by the government and what steps have been taken to avoid a similar crisis in the future. The ill-considered sanctions policy has once again shown utter inequality," Schmidt said.
Earlier in July, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy." On Monday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Canada had sent the turbine by air.