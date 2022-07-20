https://sputniknews.com/20220720/finnish-supercomputer-to-help-get-to-grips-with-climate-change-1097602647.html

Finnish Supercomputer to Help Get to Grips With Climate Change

Finnish Supercomputer to Help Get to Grips With Climate Change

The supercomputer Lumi takes up half a basketball court and ranks among the world's fastest. According to its director, matching the same power would take a... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T05:50+0000

2022-07-20T05:50+0000

2022-07-20T05:50+0000

finland

scandinavia

environment

news

tech

science

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106788/63/1067886364_0:296:6001:3671_1920x0_80_0_0_3e6e459b64a84d403c0c74d302b94b91.jpg

Finland-based supercomputer Lumi, inaugurated in June, will be used in international modeling efforts in a bid to stave off climate change.Among others, Lumi, currently ranking as the world's third-fastest, trailing only counterparts from the US and Japan, will be used to build a digital twin model of Earth and carry out simulations intended to contribute to achieving the EU's climate goals, national Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.The multi-year project will be run by three international organizations – the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Meteorological Satellite Organization (EUMETSAT) and is slated to start this autumn.Funded through the Digital Europe program of the European Commission, the simulation aims to contribute significantly to achieving the EU's Green Development Agenda.The Lumi supercomputer involves ten European countries and has amassed investment upward of 200 million euros. It is half the size of a basketball court and operates from a former paper mill in the city of Kajaani. Starting from this autumn, it will be available to scientists from around Europe. The name is an acronym of Large Unified Modern Infrastructure, yet fittingly Lumi also translates as “snow” from Finnish.According to Lumi director Pekka Manninen, matching the same power would take a couple of million regular laptops or a 25-kilometer-high tower of MacBooks. Manninen stressed that the machine can be used in a variety of disciplines, from physics to human sciences. He called it a “power catalyst” that would help researchers carry out their work with unprecedented speed and accuracy.Tellingly, the project itself has an environmental edge, as the heat generated by the supercomputer is fed into the regional heating network, providing about one fifth of Kajaani's district heating needs. Among others, Finland was chosen as the host nation for the benefits of having a generally cool climate to prevent overheating.Computer simulations of earth system are already widely used in climate science and are one of the main tools of weather and climate predictions. For instance, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) already based its reports on multiple supercomputer simulations made by research groups from across the world.

finland

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

finland, scandinavia, environment, news, tech, science