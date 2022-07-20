https://sputniknews.com/20220720/eu-envoys-to-approve-new-sanctions-on-russia-military-assistance-for-ukraine-on-wednesday-1097602340.html
EU Envoys to Approve New Sanctions on Russia, Military Assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday
EU Envoys to Approve New Sanctions on Russia, Military Assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Permanent representatives of member states to the European Union are expected to agree on additional sanctions against Russia and the... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T05:43+0000
2022-07-20T05:43+0000
2022-07-20T05:44+0000
eu
ukraine
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b611052748eef8398e4f9e09cea112d4.jpg
Sanctions and assistance to Ukraine are marked on the agenda as items not requiring preliminary discussion; once approved by EU countries, the sanctions will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and go into force. Names of new people on the sanctions list are not expected to be made public before that.On July 15, the European Commission made a suggestion for the bloc to consider additional measures aimed at boosting the impact of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on gold imports and tougher export controls for dual-purpose technologies.At a meeting on July 18, the foreign ministers of EU countries agreed on the allocation of an additional 500 million euros ($512 million) for military assistance to Ukraine. The total EU assistance to Ukraine has already reached 2.5 billion euros since the start of hostilities in February.
https://sputniknews.com/20220715/european-commission-proposes-ban-on-imports-of-russian-gold-to-eu-1097357153.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_350ce1e6763e07f37805d5c2e3afa580.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu, ukraine, russia, sanctions
EU Envoys to Approve New Sanctions on Russia, Military Assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday
05:43 GMT 20.07.2022 (Updated: 05:44 GMT 20.07.2022)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Permanent representatives of member states to the European Union are expected to agree on additional sanctions against Russia and the allocation of the fifth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, launching the final procedure for the approval of these decisions by their respective countries.
Sanctions and assistance to Ukraine are marked on the agenda as items not requiring preliminary discussion; once approved by EU countries, the sanctions will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and go into force. Names of new people on the sanctions list are not expected to be made public before that.
On July 15, the European Commission made a suggestion for the bloc to consider additional measures aimed at boosting the impact of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on gold imports and tougher export controls for dual-purpose technologies.
At a meeting on July 18, the foreign ministers of EU countries agreed on the allocation of an additional 500 million euros ($512 million) for military assistance to Ukraine. The total EU assistance to Ukraine has already reached 2.5 billion euros since the start of hostilities in February.