'Crux of the Challenge': US Envoy Admits That American Debt Hinders Her Work in UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The large debt of the United States at the United Nations hinders US influence over the organization, US Ambassador to the world... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Thomas-Greenfield made the remark after lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee asked her whether the large bill the US owes to the UN is obstructing her work.The US envoy said she and her American collages are reminded publicly about the debt at the UN in what she called attempts "to shame."Thomas-Greenfield also warned the committee that every gap the US leaves open, including staffing or funding of the organization, will be filled by the Chinese.The ambassador spoke during a hearing on the US response to the global food crisis. US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power joined Thomas-Greenfield in testifying during the hearing.

