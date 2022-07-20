International
Brandon Falls Landmark Showing Site of Biden's Biking Mishap Back on Google Maps After Being Yanked
Brandon Falls Landmark Showing Site of Biden’s Biking Mishap Back on Google Maps After Being Yanked
Joe Biden fell off his Trek FX hybrid bicycle in mid-June after riding up to a gaggle of reporters at a beachfront park in his home state of Delaware. The... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
joe biden
bicycle
meme
The Cape Henlope State Park, Delaware site where President Biden fell off his bicycle appeared as a Google Maps historical landmark before the tech giant caught the trolling and deleted it, but has since reappeared.Eagle-eyed Google Maps users took screenshots of the ‘historical landmark’, with the location getting at least 80 five-star reviews before disappearing late Tuesday night. At least one user blamed the designation on “Russian trolls.”Biden’s detractors often refer to him as ‘President Brandon’, with the term exploding in popularity last year after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR event clumsily claimed that attendees shouting “F*** Joe Biden” were actually chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” – as in Brandon Brown, winner of the race.The marker’s appearance was made possible by a Google Maps feature which allows users to independently designate public landmarks. However, the ‘Brandon Falls’ pin’s yanking appears to show that the Google’s tolerance for user-generated content is not without its limits.“It’s a short trip from anywhere! The locals say that if you close your eyes, put your ear to the pavement, you’ll hear a faint voice saying…’C’mon man!’” one reviewer of the now-deleted landmark wrote. “Stunning! Drop everything and go. Or go and drop everything. Either way,” another joked.As of Wednesday morning EST, the original ‘Brandon Falls’ is no longer available. However, a new landmark a bit south of the original pin has popped up, again listed as “historical landmark.” That location has so far racked up 25 mostly glowing reviews.Not all of the reviews were positive, with one person writing a one star review. “Crash your bike, crash the economy…it happens here. Avoid at all cost,” they wrote.President Biden made headlines on June 18 when he tipped over after braking to speak to a crowd of reporters while riding through the park, situated in his home state of Delaware. He later explained that the toe cages on the pedals of his bike were to blame for his fall. “I’m good,” he said shortly after the incident.The president spent the next several days afterward attempting to move agilely and hopping around to show reporters that he was okay.The president’s physical and mental wellbeing has been a subject of concern for detractors and erstwhile supporters alike, with even the likes of CNN and MSNBC, which forcefully backed him in 2020, recently running segments questioning Biden’s health and calling for a new candidate in 2024. Biden remains defiant, expressing confidence that he would win in a hypothetical rematch against Trump.Trump, who recently indicated that he will definitely run in 2024, said he hoped Biden was “ok” after his “scary” fall, but went on to mock him, pledging to “never ever ride a bicycle” if reelected.
Screenshot of Google Maps showing new location of 'Brandon Falls', Delaware.
Screenshot of Google Maps showing new location of 'Brandon Falls', Delaware. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© Sputnik / Screenshot
Ilya Tsukanov
Joe Biden fell off his Trek FX hybrid bicycle in mid-June after riding up to a gaggle of reporters at a beachfront park in his home state of Delaware. The embarrassing incident was caught on camera, and sparked a plethora of cruel jokes, with former president Donald Trump wishing Biden well but “pledging” that he would “never, ever ride a bicycle.”
The Cape Henlope State Park, Delaware site where President Biden fell off his bicycle appeared as a Google Maps historical landmark before the tech giant caught the trolling and deleted it, but has since reappeared.
Eagle-eyed Google Maps users took screenshots of the ‘historical landmark’, with the location getting at least 80 five-star reviews before disappearing late Tuesday night. At least one user blamed the designation on “Russian trolls.”
Biden’s detractors often refer to him as ‘President Brandon’, with the term exploding in popularity last year after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR event clumsily claimed that attendees shouting “F*** Joe Biden” were actually chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” – as in Brandon Brown, winner of the race.
The marker’s appearance was made possible by a Google Maps feature which allows users to independently designate public landmarks. However, the ‘Brandon Falls’ pin’s yanking appears to show that the Google’s tolerance for user-generated content is not without its limits.
“It’s a short trip from anywhere! The locals say that if you close your eyes, put your ear to the pavement, you’ll hear a faint voice saying…’C’mon man!’” one reviewer of the now-deleted landmark wrote. “Stunning! Drop everything and go. Or go and drop everything. Either way,” another joked.
As of Wednesday morning EST, the original ‘Brandon Falls’ is no longer available. However, a new landmark a bit south of the original pin has popped up, again listed as “historical landmark.” That location has so far racked up 25 mostly glowing reviews.
“The Dimwit of Delaware visits and forever leaves his trademark as, Brandon Falls,” one user wrote. “The real Brandon Falls is up the road a bit. This site commemorates the house where Cornpop was born,” another quipped. “It’s a great place to visit year round, but the best time to go is in the fall!” a third chimed in.
Not all of the reviews were positive, with one person writing a one star review. “Crash your bike, crash the economy…it happens here. Avoid at all cost,” they wrote.
US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022
WATCH President Biden Fall Off Bike in Delaware Beach
18 June, 14:33 GMT
18 June, 14:33 GMT
President Biden made headlines on June 18 when he tipped over after braking to speak to a crowd of reporters while riding through the park, situated in his home state of Delaware. He later explained that the toe cages on the pedals of his bike were to blame for his fall. “I’m good,” he said shortly after the incident.
The president spent the next several days afterward attempting to move agilely and hopping around to show reporters that he was okay.
The president’s physical and mental wellbeing has been a subject of concern for detractors and erstwhile supporters alike, with even the likes of CNN and MSNBC, which forcefully backed him in 2020, recently running segments questioning Biden’s health and calling for a new candidate in 2024. Biden remains defiant, expressing confidence that he would win in a hypothetical rematch against Trump.
Trump, who recently indicated that he will definitely run in 2024, said he hoped Biden was “ok” after his “scary” fall, but went on to mock him, pledging to “never ever ride a bicycle” if reelected.
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
Biden Hops Around to Show He's Okay After Bicycle Fall - Video
19 June, 05:56 GMT
