Brandon Falls Landmark Showing Site of Biden's Biking Mishap Back on Google Maps After Being Yanked

Brandon Falls Landmark Showing Site of Biden’s Biking Mishap Back on Google Maps After Being Yanked

Joe Biden fell off his Trek FX hybrid bicycle in mid-June after riding up to a gaggle of reporters at a beachfront park in his home state of Delaware.

The Cape Henlope State Park, Delaware site where President Biden fell off his bicycle appeared as a Google Maps historical landmark before the tech giant caught the trolling and deleted it, but has since reappeared.Eagle-eyed Google Maps users took screenshots of the ‘historical landmark’, with the location getting at least 80 five-star reviews before disappearing late Tuesday night. At least one user blamed the designation on “Russian trolls.”Biden’s detractors often refer to him as ‘President Brandon’, with the term exploding in popularity last year after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR event clumsily claimed that attendees shouting “F*** Joe Biden” were actually chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” – as in Brandon Brown, winner of the race.The marker’s appearance was made possible by a Google Maps feature which allows users to independently designate public landmarks. However, the ‘Brandon Falls’ pin’s yanking appears to show that the Google’s tolerance for user-generated content is not without its limits.“It’s a short trip from anywhere! The locals say that if you close your eyes, put your ear to the pavement, you’ll hear a faint voice saying…’C’mon man!’” one reviewer of the now-deleted landmark wrote. “Stunning! Drop everything and go. Or go and drop everything. Either way,” another joked.As of Wednesday morning EST, the original ‘Brandon Falls’ is no longer available. However, a new landmark a bit south of the original pin has popped up, again listed as “historical landmark.” That location has so far racked up 25 mostly glowing reviews.Not all of the reviews were positive, with one person writing a one star review. “Crash your bike, crash the economy…it happens here. Avoid at all cost,” they wrote.President Biden made headlines on June 18 when he tipped over after braking to speak to a crowd of reporters while riding through the park, situated in his home state of Delaware. He later explained that the toe cages on the pedals of his bike were to blame for his fall. “I’m good,” he said shortly after the incident.The president spent the next several days afterward attempting to move agilely and hopping around to show reporters that he was okay.The president’s physical and mental wellbeing has been a subject of concern for detractors and erstwhile supporters alike, with even the likes of CNN and MSNBC, which forcefully backed him in 2020, recently running segments questioning Biden’s health and calling for a new candidate in 2024. Biden remains defiant, expressing confidence that he would win in a hypothetical rematch against Trump.Trump, who recently indicated that he will definitely run in 2024, said he hoped Biden was “ok” after his “scary” fall, but went on to mock him, pledging to “never ever ride a bicycle” if reelected.

