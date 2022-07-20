https://sputniknews.com/20220720/big-black-hole-costly-sas-strike-leads-to-cracks-in-state-plan-to-rescue-airline-1097602114.html

'Big Black Hole': Costly SAS Strike Leads to Cracks in State Plan to Rescue Airline

'Big Black Hole': Costly SAS Strike Leads to Cracks in State Plan to Rescue Airline

The 15-day strike cost the company $145 million, affected 380,000 passengers at the peak of the summer travel season and jeopardized a government rescue plan... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T05:38+0000

2022-07-20T05:38+0000

2022-07-20T05:38+0000

scandinavia

sas

news

business

airline

denmark

sweden

norway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097443490_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff3861f60203b8c2a3cf675c0f0d004.jpg

While the pilot strike that paralyzed the Nordic flag carrier SAS for two weeks is over, it may have deep repercussions for its future, as the airline keeps fighting for survival.According to the company's own estimate, the 15 days during which SAS jets stood grounded set it back DKK 1 billion ($145 million), affecting 380,000 passengers at the peak of the summer travel season.Furthermore, it may jeopardize a key government settlement in a bid rescue the troubled airline that has posted losses for nine consecutive quarters. A little over a month ago, the majority of Danish parties voiced their readiness to contribute additional support for a rescue plan for SAS, a crucial asset in which the Danish state is a major owner at 21.8 percent alongside its Swedish counterpart.The settlement means, among other things, that the state will forgive a debt of approximately DKK 3.5 billion (nearly $500 million), and that it is ready to increase the state's ownership share up to 30 percent.However, the strike made Danish People's Party drop its support. Despite the recent agreement in which the company agreed to re-hire the pilots it had previously sacked at lower salaries, the party's financial spokesman Rene Christensen called SAS a “black hole”.Christensen said that the party is on board with forgiving the debt, but is strictly against pumping additional tax money into the ailing airline.Previously, Sweden announced that it is not prepared to invest any more tax money in SAS, following several substantial aid packages that only provided temporary relief, and that it doesn't see the Swedish state as a co-owner of the airline in the long term. Neighboring Norway sold its remaining 10-percent stake back 2018, arguing there was no need for the state to own airline stocks. Nevertheless, it remains a major creditor.By contrast, other Danish parties remain convinced that the settlement is worthwhile.The Liberal Party stressed that Copenhagen Airport is one of Europe's key traffic hubs that gives Danish companies easy access abroad. The airline's theoretical bankruptcy would hamstring the country's connections. The Social Liberal Party admitted that the move would indeed cost “a lot of money”, but emphasised the airline's critical role in the country's infrastructure.The airline that filed for US bankruptcy protection on the second day of the strike said the end of the strike and the subsequent deal allows it finalize its plans to raise additional $700 million in fresh financing needed to see it through the bankruptcy protection process.At its height in the 1980s, SAS ranked among the world's best airlines. However, following the advent of low-cost rivals, it has amassed hefty debts amid stiff competition and soaring costs and turned into a loss-making affair, dragged further down by the pandemic.Still, SAS employs some 7,000 people and until recent public image troubles was touted as a poster child for the Nordic model of a just and comfortable work environment.

https://sputniknews.com/20220712/sas-airline-accuses-striking-pilots-of-treason-amid-looming-bankruptcy-1097211472.html

scandinavia

denmark

sweden

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, sas, news, business, airline, denmark, sweden, norway