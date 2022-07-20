https://sputniknews.com/20220720/at-least-17-dead-from-arizona-heat-this-year-as-100-million-americans-face-extremely-high-temps-1097635081.html

At Least 17 Dead From Arizona Heat This Year as 100 Million Americans Face Extremely High Temps

Europe isn’t the only place baking in extreme heat right now: an expanding heat dome over the central United States has smothered much of the country in soaring temperatures, and people have already begun to die from exposure.In Oklahoma on Tuesday, every single weather-observing location in the state recorded a temperature of at least 102 degrees Fahrenheit, with many showing above 110 degrees in the midday heat, and many states in the region have shattered their record highs in recent days.The NWS has described the heat wave as “dangerous,” noting that elderly people and those with heart-related illnesses are at particular risk.Essentially, the jet stream pulls warm, moist air from over the ocean down across the land, which warms and dries out as it descends, creating a semi-stable area of high pressure that blocks cloud formation and creates extremely hot temperatures at the surface that can persist for weeks.During one of the worst heat waves of the last century, in 1936, triple-digit temperatures reached as far north as Canada, and it was possible to cook a steak rare in the street in North Dakota (that’s about 125 degrees Fahrenheit for readers not culinarily inclined). Ironically, this followed one of the coldest winters on record, when many died from hypothermia and large bodies of water like the Chesapeake Bay completely froze over.The heat wave comes as parts of Europe are suffering even more extreme heat. In parts of a continent so unsuited to hot weather that few even have air conditioners, temperatures have soared to record highs. In Spain and Portugal, nearly 2,000 people have already died due to the heat, and the UK’s London documented a record high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.Meanwhile, more equatorial parts of the world have been suffering from even worse heat. In northwestern India and eastern Pakistan this year, one heat wave has followed another, with temperatures in New Delhi reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit in early May. A 2019 report by researchers at the University of Chicago warned that by 2100, extreme heat could kill 1.5 million Indians every year.

