Armenia, Azerbaijan and NATO, Loss of Plankton in the Atlantic, Politics of the Media and Primaries

Armenia, Azerbaijan and NATO, Loss of Plankton in the Atlantic, Politics of the Media and Primaries

David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author, veteran and he’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” show on YouTube. His latest book, The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order” joins the show to talk about NATO, the EU, Azerbaijan and Armenia. The EU signed a new agreement with “reliable partner” Azerbaijan. Now today, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister is at NATO headquarters to meet with NATO’s secretary general. Then the Misfits talk about warnings China has issued to the US in the past day or two following the US State Department’s approval of a $100 million dollar arms sale to Taiwan.Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona joins the show to talk about a recent report that the Atlantic Ocean has lost over 90% of its plankton. According to Scottish newspaper the Sunday Post, a research team in Edinburgh has reason to fear that plankton in the Atlantic Ocean has all but disappeared due to chemical pollution from plastics, farm fertilisers and pharmaceuticals in the water.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure joins the show to talk about a new Gallup poll that shows that the trust Americans have in newspaper and television news is at an all-time low. Just 16 percent of Americans say they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in newspapers. And, then they talk about biometric data mining of Americans by the DHS. Then the Misfits close the conversation with Gosztola with an update on the Julian Assange extradition to the United States.Eugene Craig, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist joins the show to talk about the latest in Maryland politics. Then they talk about whether Donald Trump will announce his run for POTUS 2024. Will Trump run as an Independent? Is there a path for Trump running as a Republican could he make it through the primaries to the RNC in 2024?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

