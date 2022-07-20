International
Annual Inflation in UK in June Jumps to Highest Level in 40 Years
Annual Inflation in UK in June Jumps to Highest Level in 40 Years
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual inflation in the UK accelerated in June to 9.4% from 9.1% in May, marking a record high since 1982, the Office for National...
"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9.4% in the 12 months to June 2022, up from 9.1% in May," the ONS said in a statement.The consumer price index, in turn, rose by 0.8% last month compared to 0.7% in May.Last month, the Bank of England predicted that inflation will hit 11% in autumn. In its forecast, the Bank said that "the increase in October reflects higher projected household energy prices following a prospective additional large increase in the Ofgem price cap." The Bank blamed the surging inflation on rising global energy as well as domestic factors, including "the tight labour market and the pricing strategies of firms".
uk, inflation, economy

Annual Inflation in UK in June Jumps to Highest Level in 40 Years

06:59 GMT 20.07.2022 (Updated: 07:01 GMT 20.07.2022)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Images George Rex / Bank of England
Bank of England - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Images George Rex /
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual inflation in the UK accelerated in June to 9.4% from 9.1% in May, marking a record high since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Wednesday.
"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9.4% in the 12 months to June 2022, up from 9.1% in May," the ONS said in a statement.
The consumer price index, in turn, rose by 0.8% last month compared to 0.7% in May.
Pound sterling - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2022
UK Treasury Rejects Proposals to Cut VAT to Ease Skyrocketing Prices and Inflation, Reports Say
1 July, 11:04 GMT
Last month, the Bank of England predicted that inflation will hit 11% in autumn. In its forecast, the Bank said that "the increase in October reflects higher projected household energy prices following a prospective additional large increase in the Ofgem price cap." The Bank blamed the surging inflation on rising global energy as well as domestic factors, including “the tight labour market and the pricing strategies of firms”.
