Almost 14,000 Monkeypox Cases Detected Across World - WHO Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 14,000 confirmed monkeypox cases have been identified in humans in over 70 countries across the world, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus... 20.07.2022

2022-07-20T16:46+0000

2022-07-20T16:46+0000

2022-07-20T16:46+0000

"On monkeypox, almost 14,000 confirmed cases have now been reported to WHO this year, from more than 70 countries and territories. So far, five deaths have been reported, all in Africa," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.At same time, the majority of cases continue to be identified in European countries, primarily among men who have sex with men, the WHO head added.The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority outside Africa to report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who had recently traveled to Nigeria. Since then, monkeypox outbreaks have been confirmed in many countries across the world.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

