Will Mahmoud Abbas Get the Support He Seeks in Paris?
On Wednesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected in the French capital, Paris, where he will meet with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.Over the years, Paris has enjoyed strong and friendly relationships with Palestinian officials in Ramallah. In 1974, for example, France voted in favor of recognizing the Palestinian Liberation Organization at the United Nations as an observer. Almost a decade later, French president Francois Mitterrand addressed the Knesset and reiterated his country's commitment to the Palestinian cause and their strife to establish an independent state.In 2012, Paris voted in favor of the Palestinians being granted the status of non-member observer state at the United Nations and in 2015, it backed the idea of placing the Palestinian flag at the UN. More recently it started boycotting Israeli products made in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.Unbiased Mediator?However, here is the catch. Apart from their commitment to a two-state solution and the Palestinian cause, France is also known for its support of Israel.France was one of the first countries to recognize Israel in 1947. In the first years of its existence, the Jewish state received generous supplies of French military equipment, which helped the Israelis stay afloat. The two countries have maintained good relations in terms of trade, the economy, tourism and cultural exchanges despite France taking a more pro-Palestinian course over the years that followed the establishment of Israel.Macron has already started acting in that direction, he notes. When he met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid early this month, the French President Macron asked for the revival of the peace process. Paris could pose as a potential mediator in such talks, believes the former politician, especially as the Palestinians, he says, have grown extremely disappointed with the United States and its foreign policy."The US has lost the trust of the Palestinians," said Jarbawi, referring to the recent visit of President Joe Biden, who apart from several economic initiatives, hasn't offered a plan on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
On Wednesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected in the French capital, Paris, where he will meet with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
"Abbas will ask his French counterpart to call for an international conference that would resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Ali Jarbawi, a Ramallah-based analyst and former politician within the Palestinian Authority. “He will insist on France recognizing the independence of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital. And he will discuss how to identify efforts to create the right atmosphere for peace."
Over the years, Paris has enjoyed strong and friendly relationships with Palestinian officials in Ramallah. In 1974, for example, France voted in favor of recognizing the Palestinian Liberation Organization at the United Nations as an observer. Almost a decade later, French president Francois Mitterrand addressed the Knesset and reiterated his country's commitment to the Palestinian cause and their strife to establish an independent state.
In 2012, Paris voted in favor of the Palestinians being granted the status of non-member observer state at the United Nations and in 2015, it backed the idea of placing the Palestinian flag at the UN. More recently it started boycotting Israeli products made in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
"The actions of France are very important," explained Jarbawi. "France's recognition will be followed by other European countries simply because of the influence Paris has over the bloc," he added.
Unbiased Mediator?
However, here is the catch. Apart from their commitment to a two-state solution and the Palestinian cause, France is also known for its support of Israel.
France was one of the first countries to recognize Israel in 1947. In the first years of its existence, the Jewish state received generous supplies of French military equipment, which helped the Israelis stay afloat. The two countries have maintained good relations in terms of trade, the economy, tourism and cultural exchanges despite France taking a more pro-Palestinian course
over the years that followed the establishment of Israel.
"Because of their good ties, Paris is in a position to put pressure on Israel to revive the peace process. It is the one that can force Israelis to sit down for negotiations again," argues the former politician.
Macron has already started acting in that direction, he notes. When he met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid early this month, the French President Macron asked for the revival of the peace process
. Paris could pose as a potential mediator in such talks, believes the former politician, especially as the Palestinians, he says, have grown extremely disappointed with the United States and its foreign policy.
"The US has lost the trust of the Palestinians," said Jarbawi, referring to the recent visit of President Joe Biden, who apart from several economic initiatives, hasn't offered a plan on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"Washington supports the Israeli occupation all the time. It is ignoring all the rights of the Palestinians and doesn't care about their issues. This is why it would be safer to put our bets on other players, including France, China and Russia, to mediate in this conflict," he reasoned.