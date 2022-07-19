https://sputniknews.com/20220719/who-urges-uk-to-adapt-royal-guard-uniforms-to-record-heat-1097595753.html

WHO Urges UK to Adapt Royal Guard Uniforms to Record Heat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK should adapt traditional uniforms of the Royal Guardsmen, which include a high fur hat, to the abnormal heat ravaging the country...

"Hopefully, the guards and the very heavy traditions there will be receptive to change in that, but definitely, if we are seeing this trend in terms of increase of the heat waves, our dress code needs to be adapted to that," Neira said during a briefing.Abnormally hot weather has settled in many European countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Greece, Spain, Portugal, and Germany, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius.Earlier in the day, the UK's Meteorological Office recorded a new temperature record of 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest temperature since 2019 in the country.Last Friday, the UK authorities issued a first ever "red" warning for extreme heat that will be in effect through Tuesday across large portions of England, including London.

