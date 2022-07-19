https://sputniknews.com/20220719/what-the-f-are-you-doing-erik-ten-hags-x-rated-rant-at-man-utd-players-goes-viral-1097588908.html

'What The F*** Are You Doing?': Erik ten Hag's X-Rated Rant at Man Utd Players Goes Viral

A video of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag launching an X-rated tirade against members of the club's squad is going viral on social media. Ten Hag's rant came during United's recent 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace after he appeared unhappy with his players' play in the friendly clash.Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho were the scorers for the former Premier League champions as they continued their fine run in practice matches ahead of the official kickstart of the next season.The Dutch manager, however, was still not satisfied with the display of his side.As David De Gea struck the ball deep into the other half of the pitch, Ten Hag was seen screaming at the United goalkeeper: "What the f*** are you doing?"Fans on Twitter though praised him for his approach as they backed him to return the club to its glory days."It may be pre-season, but Erik Ten Hag demands perfection," another claimed."Erik ten Hag screaming “WHAT THE F**K ARE YOU DOING?” at Manchester United players. If they had it easy with the previous managers, they definitely aren’t now," a third posted on Twitter.Coming back to United's recent record, the once mighty side finished sixth in the Premier League table last season and got demoted to the Europa League after failing to qualify for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Notably, United last won a trophy in 2017 - a Europa League title against Ajax, a club formerly coached by Ten Hag.

