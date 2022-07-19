https://sputniknews.com/20220719/watch-massive-explosion-rocks-hoover-dam-in-nevada-1097593048.html
WATCH: Massive Explosion Rocks Hoover Dam in Nevada
A massive explosion has hit the Hoover Dam in Nevada, with fire and plumes of black smoke seen in a video making the rounds online.The smoke is apparently rising from the turbine house on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, at the foot of the 726-foot tall dam. The exact cause and circumstances were not immediately known.“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the City of Boulder said in a brief statement.The Hoover Dam is in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, on the border between the states of Nevada and Arizona. The dam’s generators provide power for public and private utilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
