https://sputniknews.com/20220719/vladimir-putin-arrives-in-tehran-for-talks-and-summit-with-iranian-and-turkish-presidents-1097447586.html

Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents

Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents

Among the wide range of issues on the agenda are a peaceful settlement in Syria, economic cooperation between the three countries, the problem of shipping... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T12:26+0000

2022-07-19T12:26+0000

2022-07-19T12:26+0000

vladimir putin

russia

iran

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096158912_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_e318618cdf7ad0c30e8b5fe7be85fbb2.jpg

Sputnik is live from Tehran as Vladimir Putin arrives in the Iranian capital for his first in-person visit in three years to negotiate with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.First, Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, as the two countries have recently boosted their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal. Then, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.Later on Tuesday, the presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the three countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

iran

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin arrives in Tehran for trilateral talks with Raisi and Erdogan Putin arrives in Tehran for trilateral talks with Raisi and Erdogan 2022-07-19T12:26+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, russia, iran, turkey, видео