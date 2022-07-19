International
Live Video: Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/vladimir-putin-arrives-in-tehran-for-talks-and-summit-with-iranian-and-turkish-presidents-1097447586.html
Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents
Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents
Among the wide range of issues on the agenda are a peaceful settlement in Syria, economic cooperation between the three countries, the problem of shipping... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T12:26+0000
2022-07-19T12:26+0000
vladimir putin
russia
iran
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096158912_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_e318618cdf7ad0c30e8b5fe7be85fbb2.jpg
Sputnik is live from Tehran as Vladimir Putin arrives in the Iranian capital for his first in-person visit in three years to negotiate with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.First, Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, as the two countries have recently boosted their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal. Then, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.Later on Tuesday, the presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the three countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
iran
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin arrives in Tehran for trilateral talks with Raisi and Erdogan
Putin arrives in Tehran for trilateral talks with Raisi and Erdogan
2022-07-19T12:26+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096158912_266:0:2995:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2c3cd7193c525ff1a72ac1425513e8d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia, iran, turkey, видео

Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents

12:26 GMT 19.07.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Among the wide range of issues on the agenda are a peaceful settlement in Syria, economic cooperation between the three countries, the problem of shipping grain supplies via the Black Sea, the fight against terrorism and Western sanctions targeting Russia.
Sputnik is live from Tehran as Vladimir Putin arrives in the Iranian capital for his first in-person visit in three years to negotiate with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.
First, Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, as the two countries have recently boosted their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal. Then, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.
Later on Tuesday, the presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the three countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала