Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents
Sputnik is live from Tehran as Vladimir Putin arrives in the Iranian capital for his first in-person visit in three years to negotiate with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.First, Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, as the two countries have recently boosted their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal. Then, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.Later on Tuesday, the presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the three countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.
Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents
Among the wide range of issues on the agenda are a peaceful settlement in Syria, economic cooperation between the three countries, the problem of shipping grain supplies via the Black Sea, the fight against terrorism and Western sanctions targeting Russia.
Sputnik is live from Tehran as Vladimir Putin arrives in the Iranian capital for his first in-person visit in three years to negotiate with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.
First, Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, as the two countries have recently boosted their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal. Then, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.
Later on Tuesday, the presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the three countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.
