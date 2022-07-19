https://sputniknews.com/20220719/venezuelan-ruling-party-leader-accuses-us-of-sabotage-at-countrys-oil-facilities-1097444862.html

Venezuelan Ruling Party Leader Accuses US of 'Sabotage' at Country's Oil Facilities

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, accused the United States of "sabotage" at... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami said that a Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) gas pipeline in the northern state of Monagas was attacked, which triggered a fire at one of its sites. In June, the country’s authorities said that there was an attempted sabotage at the El Palito refinery in the northern state of Carabobo, which could have caused "catastrophic damage" to these facilities. Additionally, a massive fire broke out at the Cardon refinery in the northern state of Falcon in May.The recent "sabotage" at the PDVSA pipeline shows that the US government does not stop in its goal to destabilize the situation in Venezuela, according to Cabello.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had previously implicated Colombian President Ivan Duque in attacks on oil and electricity infrastructure of Venezuela.

