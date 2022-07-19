https://sputniknews.com/20220719/us-justice-department-retrieves-500000-from-north-korean-healthcare-hackers-1097587911.html

US Justice Department Retrieves $500,000 From North Korean Healthcare Hackers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Justice Department has seized back about $500,000 extorted from American healthcare organizations in North Korean ransomware... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

Speaking at Fordham University in New York, Monaco praised an unnamed Kansas medical center for reporting a ransomware attack last year to the FBI. This enabled the agency to identify a new type of ransomware used by North Korean hackers and go on to seize back ransom payments, as well as cryptocurrency from money launderers in China collaborating with them.Monaco added that a Colorado medical provider was also attacked by North Korean hackers last year.The FBI, Department of Treasury, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned healthcare organizations in a joint advisory earlier this month to improve their cybersecurity, citing multiple North Korean state-sponsored ransomware attacks on the industry since May last year.

